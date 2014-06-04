RHP Chad Jenkins was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo prior to Tuesday’s game. Jenkins was 1-3 with a 4.01 ERA and two saves in 13 appearances for the Bisons. He allowed three runs in three innings in a stint with Toronto earlier this season. A roster spot opened up when RHP Liam Hendriks was optioned to Buffalo on Sunday. Jenkins provided additional depth to the bullpen.

RHP Drew Hutchison was unlucky to get a no-decision Tuesday, matching Detroit RHP Anibal Sanchez with seven scoreless innings. Hutchinson struck out seven, did not walk a batter and allowed only three singles, two to DH Victor Martinez. His ERA dropped to 3.50. It was the second time in his career he lasted seven innings without allowing a run. “He’s doing a heck of a job,” manager John Gibbons said. “He just started spotting his fastball better during the third inning, and the slider came together, too.”

RF Jose Bautista knocked in the first run of the game with an RBI single in the ninth against Detroit on Tuesday. Bautista extended his hitting streak to nine games. He is batting .419 during that stretch and has reached base safely in 57 of 59 games.

RHP R.A. Dickey will try to bounce back from one of his worst outings this season when he faces Detroit on Wednesday night. Dickey allowed five runs in five innings against Kansas City in his last start but escaped with a no-decision. Dickey, who is 5-2 with a 3.86 ERA in his career against the Tigers, made seven consecutive quality starts before the Royals raked him for 10 hits. He is 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA in his previous outings at Comerica Park.

2B Brett Lawrie hit a three-run homer, his ninth of the season, to cap a five-run outburst against Detroit on Tuesday. Lawrie is hitting .239, but he is outstanding in the clutch, hitting .385 with five homers with runners in scoring position. He ranks third on the team with 34 RBIs.