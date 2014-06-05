LHP Aaron Loup recorded one of the team’s best holds of the season on Wednesday. He pitched two scoreless innings against Detroit, escaping a bases-loaded jam in the sixth with the Blue Jays clinging to a one-run lead. Loup retired the next three batters on a strikeout and two foulouts, then maintained the advantage in the seventh. Loup’s ERA dropped to 2.43. “I’ve grown accustomed to how filthy he can be on guys,” RHP R.A. Dickey said.

RF Jose Bautista had three hits, two runs scored and two RBIs in the 8-2 victory over the Tigers on Wednesday. Bautista has a 10-game hitting streak and has reached in 58 of 60 games. Bautista has 43 RBIs, second on the club to Edwin Encarnacion’s 50.

RHP R.A. Dickey struggled through five innings but still got the win Wednesday in an 8-2 victory at Detroit. Dickey, who said his body felt “cranky,” allowed two runs, seven hits and four walks in five-plus innings. He allowed five runs in five innings against Kansas City in his previous start but escaped with a no-decision. “I almost blew it for all of us, but it’s fun to be on a team where if you can just keep it close, at some point, it’s probably going to break open,” he said. “It did again tonight.”

LF Melky Cabrera had three hits, including a first-inning homer, three runs scored and two RBIs at Detroit on Wednesday. It was the second time this season that Cabrera had scored three runs in a game. Cabrera is now hitting .309 with nine homers and 32 RBI, giving the club solid production from the No. 2 spot above sluggers Jose Bautista and Edwin Encarnacion.

DH Adam Lind had a go-ahead, two-run double and drove in three runs on Wednesday. Lind is batting .413 over his last 13 games, raising his average to .349. He batted in between Jose Bautista and Edwin Encarnacion with sinkerball right-hander Rick Porcello starting for Detroit. The team is 7-1 in games in which Lind has driven in a run. Lind finished the game at first base when Encarnacion’s back tightened up.

LHP J.A. Happ has been the team’s most inconsistent starter and needs to rebound from a subpar outing in Kansas City when he faces Detroit on Thursday afternoon. Happ lasted 7 2/3 innings against the Royals but allowed six runs while getting tagged with his second loss. He has only two quality starts in his last five outings. He has faced the Tigers twice in his career, including one start, allowing one run in 9 1/3 innings. No player on Detroit’s roster has more than four career at-bats against him, so the early innings could be a feeling-out process.