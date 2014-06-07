RHP Marcus Stroman threw six innings of one-run ball in his second career start Friday. After being demoted to Triple-A to get stretched out as a starter following some shaky outings working out of Toronto’s bullpen, Stroman has come back with a vengeance. Stroman (3-0) won his second consecutive start and punched out a career-high seven batters. The 23-year-old allowed one run on seven hits and walked two.

LHP Mark Buehrle will get the ball for Saturday’s game against the Cardinals looking to improve on his MLB-best record. The soft-throwing lefty -- the only pitcher in baseball to win 10 games this season -- has spent all but one of his 15-year career in the American League. He will face St. Louis for just the second time in his career. Buehrle has worked into the seventh inning in six of his last seven starts and hasn’t lost since April. With another good month, Buehrle will put himself in a position to not only make the All-Star Game but potentially start it.

SS Jose Reyes hit an RBI single in the eighth inning of the Blue Jays’ 3-1 win over the Cardinals and finished the contest going 3-for-3 -- his third three-hit game of the season -- with two walks. He reached base a season-high five times and has turned things around after starting the season on the disabled list and then slumping shortly after his return. Reyes has reached base safely in 31 of his last 33 games and is now hitting .259 with a .330 on-base percentage. At the end of April, he was batting just .205 with a .255 OBP. What’s perhaps most encouraging is that Reyes, someone with a history of leg issues, has stolen 11 bases in 44 games this season after swiping 15 in 93 contests a year ago.

RHP Sergio Santos (right forearm) threw a side session Thursday and felt good, manager John Gibbons said. The Blue Jays will take it very slowly with the oft-injured Santos, who had a recent setback after increasing the distance he was throwing from. Santos will likely need a couple more bullpen sessions before heading out on a rehab assignment and probably wouldn’t be ready to return to the Blue Jays until later in the month. The 30-year-old was serving as the team’s closer to start the year while Casey Janssen worked his way back from an oblique injury, but Santos proceeded to blow three-of-eight save opportunities and lost his job before landing on the DL. Santos will likely be used in lower-leverage situations once returning before being slotted in as the team’s setup man.

CF Colby Rasmus (right hamstring tightness) has been participating in baseball-related activities at the Blue Jays spring training complex in Dunedin, Fla., and could begin a rehab assignment at the beginning of next week, manager John Gibbons said. Rasmus’ hamstring injury has been lingering -- he hasn’t played since May 12 -- but the club hasn’t reported any setbacks during his recovery. The 27-year-old was heating up before going down with the injury, hitting .286 with a 1.032 OPS and five homers over 42 at-bats in May. OFs Anthony Gose and Kevin Pillar have been platooning in center during Rasmus’ absence. At least one of them will be sent back down to Triple-A Buffalo when Rasmus returns, which could still be a couple weeks away.