RHP Drew Hutchison will look to run his undefeated streak to five games in Sunday’s rubber match against LHP Jaime Garcia and the Cardinals. Hutchison is coming off a no-walk, seven-strikeout performance against the Tigers in which he received a no-decision.

RF Jose Bautista had a 12-game hitting streak snapped in Saturday’s 5-0 loss to the Cardinals. Bautista was one shy of his career-high mark which he set earlier in the season. Despite all the attention, Edwin Encarnacion has received after tying an American League record with 16 home runs in May, Bautista has arguably been Toronto’s best player this season.

LHP Mark Buehrle lost for only the second time this season after the Cardinals defeated the Blue Jays, 5-0, on Saturday. The lefty allowed only one run over seven innings to record his eighth straight quality start but St. Louis starter Shelby Miller was too much for the Blue Jays, throwing a three-hit shutout.