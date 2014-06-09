RF Jose Bautista drew a one-out walk, his major league-leading 50th of the season, in the eighth inning of Sunday’s 5-0 loss to the Cardinals. With the walk, Bautista has reached base safely in 61 of 64 games and hasn’t gone back-to-back games without getting on all season. Entering play Sunday, the only qualified players with a higher walk rate than Bautista were the Indians’ Carlos Santana and Adam Dunn of the White Sox. While Bautista’s power gets the majority of the attention -- he has 15 homers and a .983 OPS -- his plate discipline is one of the finer aspects of his game.

RHP R.A. Dickey will try to get the Blue Jays back in the win column when he gets the ball for Monday’s series opener against the Twins. The knuckleballer is coming off a pair of mediocre outings in which he lasted just five innings in each start despite not losing either effort. Like last season, Dickey has been inconsistent and has been susceptible to big innings as the game wears on. While he hasn’t been plagued by the long ball like he was last season, Dickey’ walk rate is up and his 4.25 ERA is higher than it was during his disappointing first year in Toronto. The Blue Jays have gotten by just fine with Dickey pitching more like a mid-rotation arm than a frontline one but that’s not the best recipe for success. Dickey will get the Twins, whom he played with in 2009, for the second time this year. He was hammered by them for five runs on seven hits over 4 1/3 innings -- his shortest outing of the season -- back in April.

RHP Sergio Santos (right forearm tenderness) threw his second bullpen session of the week on Sunday and is set to begin a rehab assignment. The tentative plan is for Santos to make a pair of rehab appearances with Double-A New Hampshire on Tuesday and Thursday. If all checks out well, there’s a chance that Santos could rejoin the Blue Jays for the club’s weekend series in Baltimore. Santos, who is coming off two-injury shortened seasons in a row, hasn’t pitched since May 9. While his stuff is undeniable -- he throws a mid-90s fastball and has a swing-and-miss slider -- Santos was having a rough year before the injury. He blew three-of-eight save opportunities and has a 9.00 ERA over 14 appearances.

1B/DH Adam Lind hit a ninth-inning single in Sunday’s 5-0 loss to the Cardinals and has reached base safely in 32 of 38 games this season. Lind is hitting a robust .342/.427/.544 on the year and, with all due respect to him, manager John Gibbons deserves some of the credit for that. Gibbons has avoided the temptations of using the hot-hitting Lind vs. left-handers, whom Lind has greatly struggled against throughout his career. Lind -- a career .216/.261/.337 hitter vs. southpaws -- has received just 19 plate appearances against lefties this season, and has two hits. The 30-year-old has always hit right-handers well, though, -- his OPS is close to .300 points higher that it is against lefties for his career -- so he should continue to mash in the middle of Toronto’s order.