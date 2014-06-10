1B Edwin Encarnacion hit a three-run homer in the first inning Monday in Toronto’s 5-4 win over the Minnesota Twins. It gave him 20 homers for the season in his 64th game, the quickest he has reached the plateau in his career. He needed 72 games to reach 20 last year. He is the fourth Blue Jay to hit 20 home runs in four different seasons, and he moved into eighth place on the club’s all-time homer list with 144, surpassing DH Adam Lind.

SS Jose Reyes went 3-for-5 with a homer Monday in the Blue Jays’ 5-4 win over the Minnesota Twins, extending his hitting streak to 10 games. He is batting .326 (14-for-43) during the streak. He has hits in 28 of his past 31 games. Reyes also stole two bases Monday, his third game this season with more than one steal.

RHP R.A. Dickey stood to win his third straight decision over his past four starts Monday, but when RHP Casey Janssen blew the save in the ninth against Minnesota, Dickey did not factor in the decision. Although he has not lost since May 18 at Texas, Dickey failed to go six innings for the third consecutive start, lasting 5 1/3 innings Monday. It is the first time since 2008 he failed to go six innings in three straight starts. The two runs he allowed came on first-inning homers by CF Danny Santana and 2B Brian Dozier. Dickey has allowed seven homers in his past 30 innings after allowing only three in his first nine starts. After the home runs to the first two batters he faced, Dickey did not allow another run. “I think the velocities were a little bit better (after the home runs),” Dickey said. “The more aggressive I became the better the results I started having. That’s something I can kind of lean on going forward.”

LHP J.A. Happ will make his 11th appearance (eighth start) when he faces the Twins on Tuesday in the middle game of a three-game series at Rogers Centre. He is 5-2 despite receiving four runs a start in support. Happ started the season on the disabled list with a back strain, then made his first appearance of the season April 17 in the second game of a Twins’ doubleheader sweep at Target Field, allowing one run in two-thirds of an inning. In two career outings (one start) against the Twins, Happ is 1-0 with a 1.42 ERA.

CF Colby Rasmus (right hamstring strain) is scheduled to join Triple-A Buffalo at some point this week for a rehab assignment, possibly Thursday when the Bisons open a four-game series in Toledo. Rasmus was placed on the disabled list May 13. OF Anthony Gose and OF Kevin Pillar have done well enough in his absence to make it a difficult decision about who will be demoted when Rasmus returns. The way the team is playing without him, the Blue Jays must feel that Rasmus can take all the time he needs.