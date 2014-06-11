RHP Marcus Stroman will make his third career major league start in the finale of a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday afternoon at Rogers Centre. Stroman was called up from Triple-A Buffalo and made five relief appearances before being returned to Buffalo to make two starts. He was recalled May 31 and is 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA in two starts with Toronto since returning. He allowed seven hits and one run last Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals in his second start. He was 1-0 with a 12.79 ERA in five relief appearances.

RHP Sean Reid-Foley, a second-round pick (49th overall) in the draft, signed with Toronto. It could be a steal for the Blue Jays because the 18-year-old from Sandalwood High School in Jacksonville, Fla., was projected to be a first-round pick in some rankings. He had signed a letter-of-intent to attend Florida State.

SS Jose Reyes is making a big difference for the Blue Jays this season. Last season at this stage of the season, he was just about to return from a severe ankle sprain that cost him 66 games. Reyes singled in the seventh inning Tuesday to extend his hitting streak to 11 games at 15-for-47 (.319). He is likely to improve because he is moving on the field better than at any time this season and much better than at any time last season after recovering from the injury.

RHP Sergio Santos (right forearm strain) started his rehab assignment for Double-A New Hampshire on Tuesday, allowing three hits, one walk and three runs in one inning. He struck out two. The Fisher Cats won the game 7-5 over Bowie. Santos has been on the disabled list since May 10.

3B Juan Francisco was dropped to eighth in the batting order Tuesday in Toronto’s 4-0 loss to Minnesota, and he went 0-for-2 before INF Steve Tolleson batted for him in the seventh. He is hitless in 15 at-bats. He is batting .247 with 10 homers, 26 RBIs and an .863 OPS. “His game is power, that’s who he is,” manager John Gibbons said. “But he’s just on one of those stretches right now, a lot of swing and miss. He had one of those earlier in the season, too, and he got out of it fairly quickly. You live and die with that, you know, because he catches one right, a guy or two on base, it makes a huge difference in the game.”