OF Kevin Pillar was returned to Triple-A Buffalo on option before Wednesday’s game against the Twins to make room for RHP Bobby Korecky. Pillar was batting .243/.237/.324 with two RBI in 24 games with Toronto. With CF Colby Rasmus (hamstring) on the disabled list, Pillar was starting in center field against left-handed starters while OF Anthony Gose started against right-handers. Pillar also was used as a defensive replacement for LF Melky Cabrera late in games. It was in that role in Monday’s 5-4 win over the Twins that he made a mistake in diving for a ball that went for an RBI double, helping the Twins rally for two runs to tie and then atoned for it by hitting the game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth. With Rasmus joining Buffalo on Thursday to start a rehabilitation assignment, it is uncertain when Pillar might return to Toronto. In 34 games at Buffalo, Pillar is hitting .305/.344/.461 with one homer, three triples and 19 RBIs.

OF Darin Mastroianni was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo after Wednesday’s 7-2 loss to Minnesota. He replaces RHP Bobby Korecky who was called up from Buffalo for Wednesday’s game and returned immediately after. Mastroianni was batting .290/.376/.420 in 44 games with the Bisons after being claimed on waivers from the Twins on April 22. He was 0-for-11 in seven games with the Twins this season and was batting .450 (9-for-20) in four games at Triple-A Rochester. He was a 16th-round draft pick by the Blue Jays in 2007. The 28-year-old played one game with Toronto in 2011. The Twins claimed him on waivers from the Blue Jays on Feb. 9, 2012. He has spent parts of four seasons in the majors, hitting .220/.288/.295 with three homers, 22 RBI and 24 stolen bases in 115 games. The right-handed hitter will be able to join left-handed hitting OF Anthony Gose in a center-field platoon until CF Colby Rasmus (hamstring) returns from disabled list, which should be soon.

RHP Marcus Stroman allowed three runs and nine hits in six innings on Wednesday to lose for the first time as a major-leaguer after three wins, two as a starter. He gave up a two-run homer to LF Josh Willingham in the first inning as the Blue Jays went on to lose 7-2. “But I thought Stroman did a nice job,” manager John Gibbons said. “He gave up that home run early but then he settled in. He was sick as a dog today but he gutted it out.” Stroman did not use it as an excuse. “Yeah, something happened there, middle innings -- not that it mattered at all,” he said. “It had nothing to do with my pitching at all. I was just up in the zone for the most part. It was just one of those days, I felt like I battled for the most part. They were just kind of hitting pitches that were up in the fifth and sixth. And usually when I‘m down those balls are ground balls.”

LHP Mark Buehrle will make his 14th start of the season Thursday in the opener of a four-game series against the Orioles at Camden Yards. It will be his second start of the season against Baltimore. He held the Orioles to one run over seven innings in an 11-3 win at Camden Yards on April 13. He is 8-8 with a 3.31 ERA in 22 career games, including 20 starts, against Baltimore and at Camden Yards he is 3-4 with a 4.08 in 10 games (nine starts). He allowed one run in seven innings to the St. Louis Cardinals last Saturday but took the loss in a 5-0 game.

SS Jose Reyes stretched his hit streak to 12 games with an infield single in the sixth inning of Wednesday’s 7-2 loss to the Twins. He went 1-for-5 on the game and is hitting .308 (16-for-52) on the streak. He has a hit in 30 of his past 32 games.

RHP Bobby Korecky was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo for Wednesday’s 7-2 loss to the Twins because the bullpen needed an extra arm for the bullpen after a heavy recent work load. OF Kevin Pillar was returned to Buffalo on option to make room for him. Korecky also was returned to Buffalo after allowing four hits and three runs in two innings against the Twins with OF Darin Mastroianni being recalled from Buffalo. In his previous outing with Toronto this season, Korecky retired all four batters. At Buffalo this season, the 34-year-old is 3-1 with a 0.26 ERA (one earned run in 33 1/3 innings).