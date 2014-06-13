RF Jose Bautista helped manufacture a run in the eighth inning Thursday thanks to a double and a steal of third. He scored after that when 1B Edwin Encarnacion grounded out. Bautista now is six hits shy of the 1,000 mark.

LHP Mark Buehrle (10-3) now has lost in consecutive starts for the first time this season. He gave up four runs in 6 1/3 innings as the Orioles beat the Jays, 4-2, on Thursday. That dropped Buehrle’s record to 10-3 this year; he also lost to St. Louis in his last start despite giving up only one run in seven innings. “They got to him early, but then he kept us in and gave us a chance,” Toronto manager John Gibbons said.

OF Colby Rasmus went 1-for-3 with a walk with Triple-A Buffalo in the first game of his rehab assignment Thursday night. He served as the DH in that game.

3B Juan Francisco ended an 0-for-15 skid with his fifth-inning double on Thursday. He later came on to score the Jays’ first run when LF Melky Cabrera singled.