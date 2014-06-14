OF Jose Bautista reached base safely in 66 of 69 games. He got a hit in 52 of those games over that stretch. “He is as good as many and probably better than most,” manager John Gibbons said. “He shows up to play every day.” Bautista went 1 for 3 with an RBI Friday against the Orioles and is batting .310.

SS Jose Reyes snapped 13-game hitting streak Friday against Baltimore. However, he did earn a walk and has reached base safely in 38 of the past 40 games since May 2. Reyes has also hit safely in 25 of his past 31 games since May 12.

RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow) appeared in his second game for Double-A New Hampshire, throwing a perfect inning. Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said Santos will continue to be evaluated before a decision is made on his return to the club. “He felt good and we’re gonna keep him down there for another outing,” Gibbons said. “We’ll kind of monitor it to see how he looks.”

OF Colby Rasmus (right hamstring) went 1-for-3 in his first rehab start Thursday, serving as DH for Triple-A Buffalo. He was expected play five innings in the outfield Friday and then will likely DH again Saturday. Toronto manager John Gibbons said there is no set timetable for his return to the big league club. “We have not set a timeline yet,” Gibbons said. “We’re just going to play it by ear. He’s gonna need some games.”