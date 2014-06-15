OF Darin Mastroianni was sent down to Triple-A Buffalo before Saturday’s game against Baltimore. Mastroianni has yet to get a hit this season in 13 at-bats at the major league level. The move leaves the Blue Jays short-handed on the bench, which manager John Gibbons hopes to rectify soon. “We will need to go to a full bench,” Gibbons said.

RHP R.A. Dickey left Saturday’s game against the Orioles because of a right groin tightness. He does not think it will affect his next start. Dickey (6-5) allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks over 6 2/3 innings, with four strikeouts. “I just had a little tightness in my groin and I didn’t want to jeopardize my next start,” Dickey said.

Blue Jays RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow soreness) was activated from the 15-day disabled list before Saturday’s game against the Orioles. Santos is 0-2 with five saves and a 9.00 ERA in 14 appearances out of the bullpen. Santos gives the Blue Jays another bullpen option while they decide if LHP Brett Cecil (groin) will have to the disabled list.

OF Colby Rasmus (strained hamstring) continued his rehab Friday night for Triple-A Buffalo. He went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in five innings. “He felt good last night,” manager John Gibbons said. Rasmus was scheduled to be the designated hitter on Saturday and could rejoin the Blue Jays early next week.

LHP Brett Cecil sustained a groin strain Friday against Baltimore while pitching to 1B Chris Davis. Cecil felt a “tug” and immediately went down to the grass. The Blue Jays will wait a day or two before deciding if Cecil needs to go on the disabled list. Cecil spent time on the disabled list in 2011 with a similar groin injury. “This one was bad, but not as bad, not as painful,” Cecil said.