FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 19, 2014 / 2:36 AM / 3 years ago

Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CF Anthony Gose went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts and has seven hits in his last 44 at-bats. His next at-bats will be for Triple-A Buffalo after he was optioned there following Tuesday’s game. The move was made to clear a roster spot for OF Colby Rasmus, who missed 32 games with a hamstring injury.

RHP Steve Delabar has struggled to find his form from last year when his fellow players voted him to the All-Star team and because of that he wound getting optioned to Triple-A Buffalo before Tuesday’s game. Delabar is 3-0 but has a 4.68 ERA and has struggled with command at various points this year.

INF Munenori Kawasaki was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo Tuesday for his second stint with the Blue Jays. He started at second base against RHP Masahiro Tanaka, whom he faced 64 times in Japan, and went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts against him.

LF Melky Cabrera has a 17-game hitting streak against the Yankees, which is tied for the third-longest active hitting streak against any team. The former Yankee is hitting .324 (23-for-71) in those games.

1B Adam Lind was held out of the lineup for the second straight game with a bruised right foot. Lind fouled a ball off his foot Saturday in Baltimore and X-rays were negative. He was still limping around Tuesday but the Blue Jays are optimistic that he can avoid the disabled list, especially since that would remove a hot hitter -- he is batting .351 in his last 34 games.

LHP Brett Cecil tested his injured groin by throwing a bullpen session Tuesday. Cecil has not pitched since Friday and the Blue Jays are optimistic he will be available Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.