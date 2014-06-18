CF Anthony Gose went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts and has seven hits in his last 44 at-bats. His next at-bats will be for Triple-A Buffalo after he was optioned there following Tuesday’s game. The move was made to clear a roster spot for OF Colby Rasmus, who missed 32 games with a hamstring injury.

RHP Steve Delabar has struggled to find his form from last year when his fellow players voted him to the All-Star team and because of that he wound getting optioned to Triple-A Buffalo before Tuesday’s game. Delabar is 3-0 but has a 4.68 ERA and has struggled with command at various points this year.

INF Munenori Kawasaki was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo Tuesday for his second stint with the Blue Jays. He started at second base against RHP Masahiro Tanaka, whom he faced 64 times in Japan, and went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts against him.

LF Melky Cabrera has a 17-game hitting streak against the Yankees, which is tied for the third-longest active hitting streak against any team. The former Yankee is hitting .324 (23-for-71) in those games.

1B Adam Lind was held out of the lineup for the second straight game with a bruised right foot. Lind fouled a ball off his foot Saturday in Baltimore and X-rays were negative. He was still limping around Tuesday but the Blue Jays are optimistic that he can avoid the disabled list, especially since that would remove a hot hitter -- he is batting .351 in his last 34 games.

LHP Brett Cecil tested his injured groin by throwing a bullpen session Tuesday. Cecil has not pitched since Friday and the Blue Jays are optimistic he will be available Wednesday.