RF Jose Bautista went 2-for-4 and reached 1,000 hits with an RBI double in the eighth. “It’s one of those milestones that you’re going to reflect on and go back and enjoy,” Bautista said. “Individually it’s a nice number, and hopefully I can keep going and get a thousand more.”

LHP Mark Buehrle did not struggle against the Yankees but also lost to them again. He allowed three runs (two earned) and six hits in six innings and dropped his ninth straight decision against New York. Buehrle’s last win against the Yankees goes was April 10, 2004, when he was pitching for the Chicago White Sox and allowed two unearned runs and three hits in eight innings in a 7-3 win at Yankee Stadium.

LF Melky Cabrera has an 18-game hitting streak against the Yankees, which is tied for the third-longest active hitting streak against any team. The former Yankee is hitting .337 (25-for-74) in those games.

1B/DH Adam Lind was held out of the lineup for the third straight game with a bruised right foot. Lind fouled a ball off his foot Saturday in Baltimore and X-rays were negative. Lind has yet to do any running and his only activity so far has been hitting off a tee. The good news is that a trip to the disabled list has not been considered for Lind, who missed three weeks earlier this season with a back injury.

CF Colby Rasmus returned from the disabled list after missing 32 games with a right hamstring injury. He batted .130 in six minor league rehab games for Triple-A Buffalo. He ended a 0-for-11 stretch with an RBI single in the fourth inning Wednesday and also grounded out twice against defensive shifts.

3B Brett Lawrie was hit on the left hand in the fourth inning and left the game. Lawrie had X-rays on the hand and is considered day-to-day. ”It’s tough,“ he said. It’s one of those things where I’ll see what I feel like tomorrow, but I don’t think it will be too bad -- it’s just a bone bruise. A little swelling, but for the most part I feel all right and should be able to go tomorrow.”