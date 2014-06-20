RHP Liam Hendriks will be called up Friday to make his third start of the season in Cincinnati. Hendriks made two starts for the Blue Jays last month and allowed three runs and six hits in 11 2/3 innings against Oakland and Tampa Bay.

RHP Steve Delabar’s minor league stint with Triple-A Buffalo did not last long. He was optioned there Tuesday, but when LHP Brett Cecil went on the disabled list, Delabar was recalled. Delabar’s second full season with Toronto has been a struggle for command with a 4.68 ERA but manager John Gibbons has been encouraged by some of his recent outings.

RHP R.A. Dickey’s next start will be moved back to Sunday. Dickey exited his start Sunday with a groin injury and the team is being is cautious with the knuckleballer.

LHP Ricky Romero will miss the rest of the season after he underwent left leg surgery on Tuesday. Romero will need approximately six months to recover from the surgery which cleaned out inflammation in his quadriceps tendon. Romero was pitching this season with Triple-A Buffalo and was 0-3 with a 5.50 ERA.

1B/DH Adam Lind was held out of the lineup for the fourth straight game with a bruised right foot, but grounded into a defensive shift as a pinch hitter for the final out of the sixth inning. Lind fouled a ball off his foot Saturday in Baltimore and X-rays were negative, though he was limping. Lind seemed to be walking decently in the clubhouse and the Blue Jays were optimistic that a trip to the DL would not be needed. Lind’s healing process may also be helped by a weekend trip to Cincinnati where there will not be a designated hitter.

LHP Brett Cecil was hoping he could pitch through his left groin strain when he took the mound Wednesday night. It turned out that the injury had not completely healed and Cecil was placed on the 15-day DL before Thursday’s game. Cecil is 0-3 with a 3.76 ERA with 36 strikeouts and 19 walks in 26 1/3 innings. He initially injured his groin last Friday in Baltimore and had the Jays not pitched him Wednesday, they could have backdated his DL stint to Friday.

3B Brett Lawrie was held out of the lineup with a left hand injury. Lawrie was hit on the hand in the fourth inning Wednesday and X-rays were negative. The injury is considered day-to-day and the Blue Jays do not believe a DL stint will happen.