RHP Liam Hendriks was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to start the series opener on Friday in Cincinnati. It didn’t go too well for Hendriks who allowed six earned runs and six hits in just 1 2/3 innings. The six runs came during an eight-run second inning for the Reds before the Blue Jays rallied for a 14-9 victory. “I couldn’t get anybody out today,” Hendriks said. “I thought my location was little better in the second inning, but they found some gaps.”

RHP Steve Delabar was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo for the second time in four days on Friday. He’s 3-0 with a 4.19 ERA in 30 appearances, but also walked 19 in 25 2/3 innings. ”He needs to figure some things out,“ said Blue Jays manager John Gibbons. ”He’s got to get some steady work. Too many walks, not able to get his off-speed pitches over.

1B Edwin Encarnacion hit a pair of three-run home runs against his former team on Friday night in Cincinnati. It was his 17th career multi-home run game, sixth this season, to go along with a career-high six RBIs against the Reds, with whom he played five seasons. “It got everyone feeling that we could come back,” said Encarnacion of his first homer which began the Blue Jays’ rally from an 8-run deficit. “We got emotional. It’s a great feeling. I played here for five years. It’s great to come back here and play well.”

LHP Ricky Romero, who spent the entire season at Triple-A Buffalo, had season ending surgery on his left knee to clean out (debridement) the quadriceps tendon inflammation. The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal Attrache at the Kerlan Jobe Orthopedic Clinic in Los Angeles on June 17 and the recovery time is expected to be approximately six months. Romero is 0-3 record with a 5.50 ERA in nine starts.