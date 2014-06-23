LHP Rob Rasmussen allowed three earned runs in three innings on Saturday, but Blue Jays manager John Gibbons is impressed with the 25-year old, who made his debut earlier this year. “Coming up once and then coming back the second time, it has to help you,” Gibbons said. “Now the shock of it, all of that is out of the way. He seems like a pretty cool cat.”

RF Jose Bautista left Sunday’s game in the third inning with tightness in his left leg. He is to undergo a MRI on Monday in Toronto. Bautista is batting .303 with 15 homers and 49 RBIs.

SS Jose Reyes had a scheduled day off on Sunday. The timing was good, the day after he fouled a ball off his left leg in the fifth inning forcing him to leave the game. Reyes was listed as day-to-day and had been icing the knee regularly, but he was thrust into the lineup in the third inning as a pinch runner after Jose Bautista left with an injury. Reyes then remained in the game at shortstop.

RHP R.A. Dickey allowed four runs (three earned) in 7 2/3 innings on Sunday, walking two and striking out seven in a 4-3 loss at Cincinnati. “I thought he was pretty good, except for the home run ball,” said Blue Jays manager John Gibbons. “That’s been his nemesis. It was a hot day, but he stayed out there.”

2B Brett Lawrie left Sunday’s game after being struck on the hand by a Johnny Cueto pitch in the second inning. X-rays taken at Great American Ball Park revealed a fracture of the right index finger. “It’s definitely tough,” said Lawrie, who is batting .244 with 12 homers and 38 RBIs. “*t’s tough on the team to not have all its bullets. We just have to keep on grinding.”