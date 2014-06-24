OF Kevin Pillar was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo with OF Anthony Gose to play right field while RF Jose Bautista (mild left hamstring strain) is sidelined, possibly only a couple of days. Pillar likely will play against left-handed pitchers as he did in his previous stint in Toronto this season. He entered Monday’s 8-3 win over the Yankees in the ninth inning as a defensive replacement for LF Melky Cabrera. C Erik Kratz was returned to Buffalo on option to created space for the call ups. 3B Brett Lawrie (right index finger fracture) was put on the 15-day disabled list to create the other spot. The Blue Jays are not expected to carry both outfielders after Bautista returns.

OF Anthony Gose was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to form a right-field platoon with OF Kevin Pillar, who also was recalled from Buffalo with RF Jose Bautista (mild left hamstring strain) sidelined for at least a couple of days. One of the outfielders likely will be returned to Buffalo once Bautista returns. To make room for Gose and Pillar, C Erik Kratz was returned to Buffalo on option. The other spot opened up when 3B Brett Lawrie (right index finger fracture) was put on the 15-day disabled list. Gose was 2-for-3 with a walk in Monday’s 8-3 win over the Yankees and made a fine catch against the wall in right field in the sixth on a ball hit by Yankee SS Brendan Ryan. Gose has reached base in 23 of his 29 starts this season.

RF Jose Bautista (mild left hamstring strain) did not start Monday and should miss at least two games after his hamstring tightened while beating out a bunt in the third inning of the 4-3 loss at Cincinnati on Sunday. An MRI performed on Monday showed only a mild strain. “I think we lucked out there,” manager John Gibbons said. “We need him, but we’re not going to do anything stupid that would jeopardize him.” The Blue Jays called up OF Anthony Gose and OF Kevin Pillar from Triple-A Buffalo to work as a right-field platoon in Bautista’s absence. The pair did that in center field when CF Colby Rasmus was on the disabled list with a hamstring injury.

LHP Mark Buehrle will make his 16th start of the season on Tuesday in the second game of a three-game series against the Yankees at Rogers Centre. Buehrle is looking for his first win since June 1. In three starts, all losses for Buehrle, the Blue Jays have scored a total of five runs for him while he has allowed a total of eight (seven earned). Buehrle allowed six hits, two walks and three runs (two earned) in six innings in a 7-3 loss at Yankee Stadium last Wednesday. He is 1-3 with a 2.30 ERA in June. This will be his second start of the season against the Yankees. He is 1-11 with a 5.84 ERA in 17 career starts against them.

1B Adam Lind (right foot bone bruise) returned to the lineup on Monday and singled and hit a three-run homer in his first two at-bats in an 8-3 win over the Yankees. He also walked in a 2-for-4 game. He fouled a ball off his foot on June 14 at Baltimore and before Monday made only three pinch-hit appearances, going 2-for-3 in that role. “Lindy is a big part of this offense,” manager John Gibbons said. “He kills right-handers. He’s a good hitter. You take him out of our lineup and that’s a big hole. The home run was huge.”

C Erik Kratz was returned to Triple-A Buffalo on option to make roster space because OF Anthony Gose and OF Kevin Pillar were recalled from the Bisons to fill in for RF Jose Bautista (mild left hamstring strain). The Blue Jays had been carrying three catchers with C Josh Thole the personal receiver for RHP R.A. Dickey, a knuckleballer, and C Dioner Navarro the regular backstop. Kratz, perhaps the top defensive catcher of the three, is batting .221/.254/.382 with three homers and 10 RBIs in 30 games. He also seems to bring out the best in LHP J.A Happ.

3B Brett Lawrie (right index finger fracture) was put on the 15-day disabled list on Monday and it is estimated that he will be out of action from three-to-six weeks. INF Juan Francisco, who has platooned at third with Lawrie going to second when the Blue Jays face a right-handed starter, will likely see most of the action at third with INF Steve Tolleson, a right-handed hitter, spelling the left-handed hitting Francisco at times. Lawrie has played well defensively at second and third and also has hit a career-best 12 home runs on the season. Manager John Gibbons said that will be missed but added another item to the list. “He brings energy,” Gibbons said.