OF Kevin Pillar started in right field Tuesday instead of OF Anthony Gose against Yankees RHP David Phelps, even though Pillar bats right and Gose hits left. Manager John Gibbons said that Phelps has had success against left-handed hitters. Left-handed hitters were batting .231 against Phelps in his career entering Tuesday’s start while right-handers had a .261 average. Pillar and Gose were called up from Triple-A Buffalo on Monday to replace RF Jose Bautista (mild left hamstring strain) who is expected to miss at least a few days. Pillar was 0-for-3 before Gose batted for him unsuccessfully in the eighth.

RHP Drew Hutchison will make his 16th start of the season, and his second in a row against the Yankees, in the finale of a three-game series on Wednesday at Rogers Centre. Hutchison took the loss last Thursday at Yankee Stadium when he allowed six hits, four walks and four runs in 4 1/3 innings. In two starts this season against the Yankees, he is 0-2 with an 11.74 ERA and is 1-2, 7.24 ERA, in three career starts against them. Hutchison has been working on the tempo of his delivery, trying to avoid being too deliberate in his windup.

SS Jose Reyes blooped a single that dropped into left field in the fifth inning on Tuesday to end a 0-for-19 drought. Reyes also led off the ninth with a double to go 2-for-5 and he scored the winning run on an error. Over his past eight games, he is 4-for-33 (.121).

LF Melky Cabrera was 0-for-4 in Tuesday’s 7-6 win over the Yankees to snap his hitting streak at seven games (10-for-28). It also snapped his 20-game hitting streak against the Yankees. By going 2-for-5 on Monday, Cabrera became the first player since Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera (2006-2010) to hit in 20 straight games against the Yankees. Cabrera reached base safely in all 22 career games he had played against his former team before Tuesday. But he did put down a sacrifice bunt in the ninth that won the game when Yankees 3B Yangervis Solarte threw the ball away to allow the winning run to score.

RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) rejoined the team at Rogers Centre on Tuesday as he continues a light throwing program, wearing a brace on the finger, with no indication of when he might return. There had been hopes of a July return but that seems to be out of the question. He has been on the disabled list since May 3 and has been going through a rehabilitation program to try to avoid surgery. “There’s no doubt that if it continues the way it has been that I’ll pitch again this year,” Morrow said. “I can’t put a date on it. They just put together a calendar for me, which I haven’t even seen. This is my fifth day throwing so it’s too early to say.”