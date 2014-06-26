OF Kevin Pillar has been returned to Triple-A Buffalo on option and OF Brad Glenn has had his contract selected from the Bisons. Pillar did not help his case Tuesday with his reaction when left-handed-hitting OF Anthony Gose was sent up to hit for Pillar, a righty, in the eighth inning in a 7-6 win over the Yankees. Pillar tossed his bat up the tunnel leading from the dugout to the clubhouse. “It didn’t help him at all,” manager John Gibbons said. “This is a team game, you know. There’s no room for selfish play.”

INF Jonathan Diaz was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for OF Brad Glenn, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Buffalo. OF Kevin Pillar was returned to Buffalo on option. Diaz was batting .165/.340/.278 with one homer and eight RBIs in 37 games at Buffalo. A superb fielder at second or shortstop, Diaz batted .158/.256/.184 with four RBIs in 23 games at Toronto this season.

OF Brad Glenn had his contract selected from Triple-A Buffalo and OF Kevin Pillar was returned to the Bisons on option. INF Jonathan Diaz was designated for assignment to make room for Glenn on the 40-man roster. Glenn, 27, has played in 30 games at the corner outfield positions and designated hitter with Buffalo and is batting .381 with eight doubles, four home runs and 22 RBIs. He opened the season with Double-A New Hampshire, where he batted .235 with five home runs and 14 RBIs in 36 games. “We’re looking for a little more thump from the right side,” manager John Gibbons said. “He’s tearing it up down there. We’ve got a lot of lefties coming up.”

1B Edwin Encarnacion was 1-for-3 with a walk as designated hitter Wednesday in a 5-3 loss to the Yankees. He said he felt no ill effects after taking an inadvertent elbow to the head from Yankees 1B Mark Teixeira on a play at first base on Tuesday in the seventh inning of Toronto’s 7-6 win. Encarnacion went down for about a minute but stayed in the game. He said he felt some pain Tuesday night but felt fine Wednesday. Tests ruled out a concussion.

DH Adam Lind started at first base and was 0-for-4 Wednesday in a 5-3 loss to the Yankees. It was his first time at first since he fouled a ball off his right foot in Baltimore on June 14, leaving a deep bone bruise that limited Lind to three pinch-hit appearances (2-for-3). Back in the starting lineup Monday, he hit a three-run homer in an 8-3 win over the Yankees. Manager John Gibbons said, “He’s still a bit hobbled but he needs to play to give Eddie a break.” Lind’s previous start at first base was June 11.

LHP J.A. Happ will make his 11th start and 14th appearance of the season Thursday against the Chicago White Sox. He allowed seven hits, four walks and eight runs (seven earned) in four innings during an 11-1 loss at Cincinnati last Saturday. In his previous three starts in June, he was 2-1 with a 3.94 ERA. He will pitch to another battery mate after C Erik Kratz was demoted to Triple-A Buffalo this week. Kratz helped Happ be more aggressive and use his fastball more. Happ is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA in two career starts against the White Sox.

INF Steve Tolleson was not available to play Wednesday in a 5-3 loss to the Yankees because of “blurry” vision that has bothered him for about three days. He will see a cornea specialist on Thursday. He underwent Lasik surgery in 2009 and said he has not had problems until this week.