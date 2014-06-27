RF Jose Bautista (mild left hamstring strain) will test the leg Saturday, and he could be ready to pinch-hit that day. If all goes well, he could be available for full-time duty Sunday. “I‘m going to try running first, see how that goes,” Bautista said Thursday. “And then we’ll take it from there. I hit in the cage, that was OK. I‘m not too worried about hitting right now. ... It feels better than when it happened, better than the day after. So there’s been a lot of progress. But I‘m obviously not ready to play, not today. If I feel good after running and doing some whatever else I do after I run on Saturday morning, I don’t see any reason why I shouldn’t be able to pinch-hit.”

SS Jose Reyes had his first four-hit game of the season Thursday in the Blue Jays’ 7-0 win over the Chicago White Sox. It was his first four-hit game since Sept. 12, 2013, against the Los Angeles Angels. He is the second Blue Jays player to have a four-hit game this season. LF Melky Cabrera has had two four-hit games, most recently on May 20. After snapping a 0-for-19 drought, Reyes has nine hits in his past 15 plate appearances.

RHP R.A. Dickey will make his 17th start of the season when he pitches the second game of a four-game series against the White Sox on Friday. He took the loss last Sunday in Cincinnati but gave the bullpen a needed rest by pitching 7 2/3 innings, allowing nine hits and four runs (three earned) with seven strikeouts. In four starts during June, he is 1-2 with a 3.28 ERA. Dickey is 2-3 with an 8.22 ERA in eight career games (four starts) against the White Sox.

DH Adam Lind had three hits, including a double, and three RBIs on Thursday in a 7-0 win over the White Sox. He has seven RBIs in the past four games, filling in for RF Jose Bautista in the No. 3 spot in the batting order. “He’s been thriving there,” manager John Gibbons said. “Lindy really fits that three hole. He’s got great discipline, he’s kind of a pure hitter, he uses the whole field. You can put him anywhere in the lineup. He’s having a heck of a year.”

INF Steve Tolleson entered the game as a defensive replacement Thursday after it was found that his recent vision problems resulted from an allergic reaction to his contact lenses. He is now wearing glasses. He was not available to play Wednesday because his blurred vision worsened. “It was just really irritated, and (the doctor) kind of put some calming drops in and gave me (some drugs) to help with the dry eye,” Tolleson said. “He said he’d only seen this one or two other times, and they were both with previous Lasik patients. It seems that people after they have Lasik just can’t wear contacts. So it was a very small vision correction anyways, even debatable whether I would wear glasses or not with it. It’s just the contacts that I wore for those three days just irritated it and caused a reaction, and that’s what happened (Wednesday).”