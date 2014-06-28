RHP Marcus Stroman will make his sixth start of the season on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox. It will be the rookie’s 11 career major league outing, all this season. He is coming off a strong start on Monday when he pitched a career-high eight innings in an 8-3 win over the Yankees. He allowed three hits and one run while striking out seven. It was a big difference to his previous start when he allowed two runs but lasted only 3 2/3 innings in a loss at Yankee Stadium.

OF Brad Glenn, who was called up from Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, made his major league debut in right field on Friday. He was 0-for-3 before he was replaced by CF Colby Rasmus as a pinch hitter. Rasmus homered.

RHP R.A. Dickey, who struck out nine in six-plus innings in a 5-4 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Friday, recorded the 1,000th strikeout of his career in the third inning when he got C Tyler Flowers. He also allowed four home runs and, for the first time in his career, has allowed home runs in eight consecutive starts for a total of 13. The four homers were the most he has allowed in a game since April 6, 2006, when he gave up six to the Detroit Tigers.

CF Colby Rasmus did not start Friday’s 5-4 loss to the Chicago White but he entered the game as a pinch hitter in the ninth and hit his 11th homer of the season to cut the lead to 5-3. OF Anthony Gose started in center field in his place. Manager John Gibbons said it was a planned day off for Rasmus, something that had been discussed a few days earlier. Gibbons wanted to give Rasmus a day off because he returned on June 18 from a hamstring injury that kept him out for 33 games. He has reached base safely in seven of the nine games he has played since returning from the DL, including three multi-hit games. It was the first pinch-hit homer for Rasmus in his career.

INF Steve Tolleson doubled in the second inning in Friday’s 5-4 loss to the White Sox snap a career-high 0-for-16 drought. Nine of his 19 hits this season have gone for extra bases -- five doubles, two triples, two homers.

LHP Brett Cecil (groin) threw a bullpen on Friday for the first time since going on the disabled list on June 18. “We’ll see how he feels but it shouldn’t be long before he goes out and throws in a couple of games (on a minor league rehabilitation assignment),” manager John Gibbons said.