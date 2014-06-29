OF Darin Mastroianni was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo for Saturday’s game against the White Sox and he hit a two-run homer against LHP Chris Sale in the 4-3 loss. It was his first home run since 2012. Mastroianni was batting .293 with four homers, 18 RBIs and 15 stolen bases at the Triple-A level between the Twins’ affiliate at Rochester and the Blue Jays’ team at Buffalo. He was batting .385 against left-handed pitching and that was a key because the Blue Jays were facing three left-handed starters in a row against the White Sox and will face more lefties against Oakland next week.

INF Munenori Kawasaki was 1-for-4 with an RBI on Saturday’s in a 4-3 loss to the White Sox. He extended his hitting streak to a career-best six games, batting .381 (8-for-21). He has reached base in 11 of his 14 games with Toronto this season.

RHP Marcus Stroman allowed two hits and two runs in 6 2/3 innings and did not factor in the decision in a 5-4 loss to the White Sox on Saturday. He left two runners on for RHP Dustin McGowan, whose first-pitch slider was hit to left for a three-run homer by OF Dayan Viciedo. After six major-league starts, Stroman is 3-2 with a 2.48 ERA. Overall, he is 4-2 with a 4.01 ERA in 11 outings this season. “I just feel like I have gotten into a pretty good routine,” Stroman said. “It’s kind of the routine that I was in the whole year and last year, being a starting pitcher. I feel like my stuff is in a pretty good position right now. All five pitches feel like they’re pretty on when I need them to be and me and Navi (C Dioner Navarro) have been on a good roll and the defense has been playing great so I feel confident every time I‘m out there.”

LHP Rob Rasmussen was assigned on option to Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday after OF Darin Mastroianni was recalled from the Bisons. Rasmussen is 0-0 with a 6.00 ERA in seven relief appearances with the Blue Jays. He pitched a 1-2-3 ninth in a 4-3 loss to the White Sox. He was 0-1 with a 2.63 ERA in 19 relief outings at Buffalo, with 23 strikeouts in 24 innings.

LHP Mark Buehrle will make his 17th start of the season on Sunday as the Blue Jays try to salvage a split of the four-game series against the White Sox, his former team. The 35-year-old is looking for his first win since he pitched eight innings in a 4-0 win over the Kansas City Royals. In four starts since then, he is 0-3 with a 3.81 ERA but has pitched at least six innings in each of them. This will be only the second time he has faced the White Sox; he lasted 6 1/3 innings last season against them and allowed nine hits and two runs in a victory.

1B Edwin Encarnacion was 1-for-3 with two walks in the 4-3 loss to the White Sox on Saturday. He has hit in 12 of his past 14 games for a batting average of .404 (21-for-52).

RHP R.A. Dickey allowed four homers in a 5-4 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Friday. It wasn’t his worst night in that regard. On April 6, 2006, against Detroit, he allowed six home runs to tie a major-league record. He was with Texas and it was his first major-league start in which he featured the knuckleball. Five of the six homers in that game were on knuckleballs.