RF Jose Bautista (mild left hamstring strain) returned to the lineup on Tuesday for the first time since June 22 and hit a home run in the first inning of the 4-1 win over the Brewers. He was used as designated hitter on Tuesday and, although there was some hope he could play in right field on Wednesday, he will likely be used as DH again because he did not have a chance to test his leg on the bases on Tuesday. ”I’d rather not take the chance,“ Bautista said. ”We’re going to DH tomorrow,“ Bautista said. (Manager John Gibbons) is going to try to find a way to get (DH Adam) Lind in the lineup. I don’t know what he’s going to end up doing, but he might have to get creative. And I don’t want to put the team in a bind, but I also don’t want to make my injury worse and have to miss two weeks.” Since he injured the leg beating out a bunt in Cincinnati, he did not appear in a game until he pinch hit unsuccessfully in the sixth inning of the 4-0 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. Tuesday’s homer was Bautista’s 16th of the season and he was 1-for-4 on the game.

1B Edwin Encarnacion was 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a walk in Tuesday’s 4-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. He has extended his hit streak to a season-high nine games in which he is batting .419 (13-for-31).

DH Adam Lind singled as a pinch-hitter in Toronto’s two-run eighth inning as they beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1. Since 2013, he has hit .400 (12-for-30) as a pinch-hitter.

LHP J.A. Happ will make his 12th start and 15th appearance of the season on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers in the finale of a nine-game home stand. He tends to alternated good and bad starts. After a poor start in Cincinnati in an 11-1 loss on June 21, he bounced back last Thursday to hold the White Sox to four hits, two walks and no runs while striking out eight in 6 2/3 innings in a 7-0 win. In nine career games (eight starts) against the Brewers, he is 3-3 with a 5.93 ERA.

CF Colby Rasmus hit his 12th homer of the season in the fifth inning of Tuesday’s 4-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. He has hit six homers in the 11 interleague games that he has played this year. The Blue Jays obtained Rasmus in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals during the 2011 season.

LHP Brett Cecil (groin) allowed one run on two hits in his first outing on his minor-league rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on Monday. He is scheduled to pitch for Buffalo again on Wednesday and then rejoin the Blue Jays when they open a 10-game trip at Oakland on Thursday.