RHP Jeff Hoffman, the club’s first pick in the draft and the ninth pick overall, has been signed. Hoffman was taken even though he had Tommy John surgery on May 14. The 21-year-old from East Carolina probably would have gone higher in the draft had he not been injured. He will continue his rehabilitation at the club’s minor-league complex in Florida. “We really keep it to a minimum of 12 months with any Tommy John, and I don’t see that changing,” GM Alex Anthopoulos said. “We came up with that when we had (LHP B.J.) Ryan here. I think he came back at 10 or 11 months and he ended up having a setback after, and so we decided to adjust it and delay things a little bit.”

RF Jose Bautista was restricted to the designated hitter role for the second day in a row and hit a first-inning home run again. It was worth the trouble needed to keep him as DH. DH Adam Lind was moved to first base, 1B Edwin Encarnacion was moved to left field and LF Melky Cabrera was shifted to right. INF Juan Francisco started at third base while Encarnacion played left. Bautista and Francisco homered to overcome early Brewers leads and Encarnacion won the game with a three-run homer in bottom of the ninth.

1B Edwin Encarnacion hit the third walk-off home run of his career in the bottom of the ninth inning in a 7-4 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday. Encarnacion also hit a single in the fifth inning to extend his hitting streak to a season-best 10 games, going 15-for-35 (.429). He hit a hanging 3-1 slider for his game-winning homer and his 26th of the season.

RHP R.A. Dickey faces Oakland on Thursday. He coughed up four home runs over six-plus innings in his 5-4 loss to the White Sox last Friday. It was not a career worst though. He equaled a major-league record when he gave up six home runs to the Detroit Tigers on April 6, 2006, when he was with the Texas Rangers. It was his first major-league in which he featured the knuckleball. Dickey is 0-3 with a 4.43 ERA over his past three starts. He has allowed at least one home run in each of his past eight starts. Dickey is 2-4 with a 4.43 ERA in 15 career games, including 11 starts, against Oakland.

LHP J.A. Happ allowed four runs on six hits in seven innings -- his second straight start of at least seven. He pitched 7 2/3 innings in a 7-0 win over the Chicago White Sox last Thursday. “He’s pitching great,” manager John Gibbons said. “He’s had some tough ones along the way, but there have been some games, too, where he has been pretty impressive. He had the one inning today (a three-run third) where he was hit around, but he settled in and shut them down the rest of the way. There are times when he’s not on early in the game it will get away from him, but it didn’t happen today and that’s a good sign.”