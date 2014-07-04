RF Jose Bautista started his third straight game at designated hitter Thursday night in a 4-1 loss against Oakland as he continued to recover from a strained left hamstring. Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said he hopes Bautista will be able to play in right field sometime during his team’s four-game series against the A‘s, which ends Sunday. “He’s not quite ready,” Gibbons said. “Hopefully in the next couple days.” Bautista went 1-for-4. LF Melky Cabrera started in right field, and 1B Edwin Encarnacion made his second straight and second overall start of the season in left field.

RHP R.A. Dickey (6-8) lost his fourth consecutive start for the first time in a season since 2004 Thursday night as the Blue Jays fell 4-1 to Oakland. He gave up four runs and six hits in eight innings while striking out six and walking three. Dickey snapped his streak of allowing at least one home run in eight straight games. In his previous start, he allowed a season-high four home runs in a 5-2 loss against the Chicago White Sox. “I felt like I pitched well enough to keep us in it and that team over there can really pitch,” Dickey said.

1B Adam Lind went 1-for-3 with a double Thursday night in a 4-1 loss to Oakland. Lind is batting .345 (49-for-142) over his past 46 games. He has reached base safely in 45 of 57 games this year.

CF Colby Rasmus (strained right wrist) was out of the starting lineup Thursday against Oakland, one day after injuring himself against Milwaukee. “He jammed his wrist into the fence yesterday when he went back on that ball,” Brewers manager John Gibbons said before Toronto’s 4-1 loss. “He’s not ready for tonight.” Anthony Gose stared in center fielder. “He didn’t think it was too bad yesterday,” Gibbons said of Rasmus. “We’ve been wrong on that before.” With the A’s expected to starting left-handed pitchers the final three games of the series, the left-handed hitting Rasmus could have an extended break.

LHP Brett Cecil (left groin strain) will be activated Friday from the 15-day disabled list, Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said before Toronto’s 4-1 loss against Oakland. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on June 30. “Cecil looked good,” Gibbons said. “We need him to come in and be effective.” Cecil was scheduled to arrive in Oakland on Thursday night. The Blue Jays will need to make a roster move Friday to open a spot for Cecil.

2B Brett Lawrie (fractured right index finger) moved his rehabilitation program Thursday to Arizona and will work with a hand specialist until after the All-Star Game break. “We’ll see him after the break,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said before his team’s 4-1 loss to Oakland. “I expect he’ll probably be a quick healer, plus his pain tolerance, you’ll probably see him out there quicker than most people.” Lawrie went on the 15-day disabled list June 23.