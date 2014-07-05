OF Anthony Gose was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo before Friday’s game against Oakland, opening a roster spot for LHP Brett Cecil, who came off the disabled list. Gose was hitting .229 with four doubles, on triple, no home runs and five RBIs in 44 games with the Blue Jays. He played 52 games for the Blue Jays last season and 56 in 2012. Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said Gose took the bad news as well as could be expected. “He definitely understood,” Gibbons said. “He’s come a long way. His day will come when he’s sitting out in that room and doesn’t have to worry about (being demoted). He’s done some good things for us while he’s been here.”

RHP Marcus Stroman pitched seven shutout innings Friday but got a no-decision in Toronto’s 1-0, 12-inning loss to Oakland. Stroman gave up only three hits. He struck out seven, walked three and threw a career-high 115 pitches. The rookie had his sixth quality start in seven outings. “I try to have as much fun as I possibly can every time I am out there,” Stroman said. “I felt strong going into the seventh and felt I could have gone back out.”

RF Jose Bautista (left hamstring strain) served as the designated hitter for the fifth straight game Friday in a 1-0, 12-inning loss to Oakland. He went 1-for-5 and struck out twice. Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said Bautista will remain his team’s DH for “a couple more days” before returning to his regular spot in right field.

1B Edwin Encarnacion went 0-for-3 Friday in a 1-0, 12-innng loss to Oakland, snapping his 11-game hitting streak. He hit .421 (16-for-38) during his streak.

LF Melky Cabrera saved at least one run with a diving catch with two outs and two on in the third inning Friday against Oakland, but he made a costly error in the bottom of the 12th of Toronto’s 1-0 loss. With one out and A’s catcher Derek Norris on first base, 2B Nick Punto sliced a double down the left-field line. Cabrera booted the ball for just his second error of the season, and Norris scored the winning run.

CF Colby Rasmus (strained right wrist) was out of the lineup for the second straight game Friday against Oakland but pinch hit in the 11th inning and remained in the game in center field. Rasmus grounded out in his only at-bat during Toronto’s 1-0, 12-inning loss to the A‘s.

LHP Brett Cecil (left groin strain) was activated from the 15-day disabled list before Friday’s game against Oakland and made an appearance in the bottom of the 10th inning in a 1-0, 12-inning loss to Oakland. It was his first appearance since June 18. Cecil retired the first hitter he faced but walked center fielder Coco Crisp and gave way to RHP Chad Jenkins. Cecil went on the DL on June 19 and began a brief rehab stint with Triple-A Buffalo on June 30. Going into Friday’s game, Cecil was 0-3 with a 3.76 ERA in 32 relief appearances. Last season he went 5-1 with a 2.82 ERA and made the American League All-Star team for the first time. “We’ll pick our spots,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said before the game when asked how he’ll use Cecil. “If he lines up good with somebody over there, we’ll use him regardless.”