OF Cole Gillespie was claimed off waivers Saturday from the Seattle Mariners. In 34 games for Seattle this year, Gillespie hit .254 with one home run, two doubles and five RBIs. He’s a career .233 hitter in 112 games spanning four seasons with Arizona, San Francisco the Chicago Cubs and Seattle. Gillespie expected to report to the Blue Jays on Sunday. “Take a shot, see how he looks,” Toronto manager John Gibbons said. When Gillespie reports, the Blue Jays will have to make a corresponding move to clear a spot on their 25-man roster for Gillespie.

OF Kenny Wilson was designated for assignment Saturday from Triple-A Buffalo, clearing a spot on the Blue Jays’ 40-man roster for OF Cole Gillespie, who was claimed off waivers from Seattle. Wilson played three games for Toronto last season, batting .222. He was batting .239 with three doubles, two triples and six RBIs in 21 games for Buffalo.

OF Brad Glenn had his first career major-league hit Saturday, an infield single in the fifth inning off A’s LHP Scott Kazmir in a 5-1 loss to Oakland. A’s second baseman Alberto Callaspo made a diving stop of the ground ball but couldn’t make a throw. Glenn had gone 0-for-13 with a walk and five strikeouts before his single.

RF Jose Bautista started at designated hitter for the fifth straight game Saturday against Oakland as he continued recovering from a strained left hamstring. But Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said he expects him to start in right field Sunday. “We need him to,” Gibbons added before his team’s 5-1 loss to Oakland. Bautista went 1-for-4 with a double. After the game, Bautista vented about a replay decision that went against Toronto. With two outs, left fielder Melky Cabrera singled and Bautista laced a double to left. Cabrera tried to score, but the A’s cut him down on a relay from LF Craig Gentry to SS Jed Lowrie to C Derek Norris. Gibbons challenged the call, but it was upheld. “He missed him by a good foot or two,” Bautista said. “I don’t really know which replay they were looking (at), but clearly they must have had a different video feed than the one we had.”

LHP Mark Buehrle (10-6) lost his fifth straight decision Saturday night as the Blue Jays fell 5-1 to Oakland. He gave up three runs and 10 hits in six innings, including 3B Josh Donaldson’s solo home run in the third inning and 2B Alberto Callaspo’s double in the fourth when the A’s scored twice. “He gutted it out, gave us a chance to win,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “He deserved a lot better.”

1B Edwin Encarnacion, Toronto’s leader in home runs (26) and RBIs (69), injured his right quad while running to first after hitting a ground ball in the first inning. A few steps after hitting the bag with his left foot, Encarnacion began hobbling and fell to the ground in pain. He was helped off the field and to the clubhouse by two trainers. Encarnacion had an RBI on the play, avoiding a double play. “I wouldn’t guess it’d be a quick thing,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “He’ll get an MRI tomorrow or the next day and we’ll have a little better idea. He said he felt something pop in his quad. That’s all I know right now.”