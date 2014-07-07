OF Cole Gillespie, who was claimed off waivers Saturday from Seattle, started in right field Sunday in a 4-2 loss to Oakland, making his Blue Jays debut. He went 0-for-3 but made a diving catch in the seventh inning. Gillespie hit .254 over 35 games with the Mariners and .280 against left-handers. “It’s kind of been a whirlwind the last couple days,” Gillespie said before the game. “We were in Chicago yesterday. So I’d flown back to Seattle yesterday morning and packed up my stuff as quick as I could to make my flight out to San Fran last night to catch up with the team for today. I did go through this process last year as far as being claimed off waivers so I kind of knew what to expect, though it’s still a big adjustment period.”

RHP Drew Hutchison (6-7) gave up three runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings and took the loss Sunday as the Blue Jays fell 4-2 to Oakland. He struck out four, walked two and threw 103 pitches. “I thought I threw the ball well except for the two walks in the sixth,” Hutchison said. In his previous five road starts, Hutchison was 3-1 with a 1.36 ERA.

OF Brad Glenn was designated for assignment Sunday, clearing a roster spot for OF Cole Gillespie, who was claimed off waivers from Seattle. Glenn went 1-for-15 for Toronto in his first six major league games. He had his first major league hit Saturday, an infield single in the fifth inning against Oakland LHP Scott Kazmir.

RF Jose Bautista was voted in as a starter for the American League All-Star team for the fourth straight season. He received 5,859,010 votes, more than any other player in the major leagues. This marks Bautista’s fifth straight selection to the team. Only one other Blue Jay -- second baseman Roberto Alomar -- started four straight All-Star Games. Bautista is batting .300 with 17 home runs and 51 RBIs. Bautista made his sixth career start at first base Sunday, going 0-for-3 in a 4-2 loss to Oakland.

LHP Mark Buehrle made the American League All-Star team Sunday for the fifth time in his career and first at a Blue Jay. His first four selections came as a White Sox. Buehrle is 10-6 with a 2.60 ERA.

1B Edwin Encarnacion was named to the American League All-Star team Sunday for the second time but won’t be able to play because of right quadriceps strain that is expected to sideline him for two weeks. Encarnacion underwent an MRI Sunday morning that revealed a Grade 2 strain but no severe structural damage. Encarnacion was injured Saturday night in the first inning while running to first base after hitting a ground ball. After hitting the bag, he fell to the ground then was helped off the field and to the clubhouse by trainers. Encarnacion said he heard something “pop” in his quad. Encarnacion is batting .277 with 26 homers and 70 RBIs.

OF Nolan Reimold was claimed off waivers Sunday from Baltimore. Reimold is a career .252 hitter with 42 doubles, five triples, 41 homers and 126 RBIs in 286 games for the Orioles. This year he was batting .195 with 32 doubles, five home runs and 12 RBIs but appeared in only 40 games. “He’ll get a lot of playing time,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said before his team’s 4-2 loss to Oakland. “See what he is. He’ll get his opportunity. There wasn’t a spot for him in Baltimore. He’ll come here and help us out.” Gibbons said he expects Reimold to join the Blues on Monday or Tuesday during the Blue Jays’ three-game series against the Angels. When he reports, the Blue Jays will need to make a corresponding move to clear a roster spot.