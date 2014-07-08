1B Edwin Encarnacion was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday with a right quadriceps strain. He injured his leg Saturday in Oakland while running the bases. Though selected as an All-Star on Sunday, he will not play in the All-Star Game on July 15.

RHP R.A. Dickey will start Tuesday’s game against the Angels. Dickey has lost each of the past four starts, giving up 12 earned runs in 28 1/3 innings. He is 3-3 with a 4.48 ERA in 23 career games (seven starts) against the Angels.

LHP J.A. Happ lasted just 4 1/3 innings before being knocked out of Monday’s game against the Angels. Happ, who won his previous two starts, allowed five runs on seven hits and three walks. The pivotal inning was the fifth, when he gave up a leadoff double to Angels C Chris Iannetta, the No. 9 hitter, then walked both RF Kole Calhoun and CF Mike Trout. It set the stage for the Angels’ game-changing four-run inning. “We’ve seen him do that before,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said of Happ. “That’s when he gets into trouble, losing the strike zone. I don’t think it’s anything in his approach. He just goes through that stretch where it deserts him.”

OF Nolan Reimold, claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays from the Orioles on Sunday, was activated Monday to replace injured 1B Edwin Encarnacion on the roster. Reimold was hitting .315 with two homers and nine RBIs for Double-A Bowie in the Orioles’ farm system while on a rehab assignment as he was recovering from a neck injury. He started in right field Monday against the Angels and went 0-for-3. Reimold figures to remain in right as long as Jose Bautista is manning first base while nursing a sore left hamstring.