OF Brad Glenn cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Buffalo. In six games with the Blue Jays before he was designated for assignment Sunday, Glenn went 1-for-15 (.067) with one walk and five strikeouts. Toronto chose Glenn in the 23rd round of the 2009 draft.

SS Jose Reyes recorded his first four-hit game of the season, going 4-for-5 with a home run, three RBIs and a run Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Angels. Reyes has hit safely in 47 of his past 57 games and has reached base in 56 of his past 63.

RHP R.A. Dickey threw seven scoreless innings, leading the Blue Jays to a 4-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. Dickey conceded only four hits and one walk while collecting five strikeouts to earn his seventh victory and stop Toronto’s losing streak at five games. “I thought he was as good tonight as I’ve ever seen him,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “We desperately needed this, to tell you the truth.”

LF Melky Cabrera has hits in 17 of his past 21 games after going 1-for-4 Tuesday night. During that span, Cabrera is batting .328 (27-for-82) with 10 multi-hit games. Cabrera remains second in the major leagues to Houston Astros 2B Jose Altuve with 113 hits.

RF Nolan Reimold hit two doubles in a game for the first time in three years while going 2-for-4 in Tuesday night’s win against the Los Angeles Angels. Reimold’s double off the right field wall in the second inning not only was his first hit as a member of the Blue Jays, but it also was his first major league hit since June 11, 2012, when he played for the Baltimore Orioles.