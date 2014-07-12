2B Munenori Kawasaki left early against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday after straining his left hamstring. He is day-to-day.

RHP Drew Hutchinson (6-7, 3.86 ERA) is expected to start on Saturday for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. He struck out 10 and retired the first 14 batters on July 1 in beating the Milwaukee Brewers.

DH Adam Lind will likely return from the 15-day disabled list in 2-to-3 weeks, according to the Toronto Star, from a non-displaced fracture near his right big toe after fouling a ball off in Baltimore on June 14. The injury was expected to require 6-to-8 weeks to heal but a recent examination revealed unexpected progress.

RF Nolan Reimold left in the fourth inning on Friday after straining his left calf against the Tampa Bay Rays. Reimold had singled and moved to third on a walk and a fielder’s choice when he beckoned Blue Jays staff from the dugout. He left quickly, without discussion or assistance and was replaced by Darin Mastrioianni. Reimold is day-to-day.