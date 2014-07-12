FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
July 12, 2014 / 11:57 PM / 3 years ago

Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

2B Munenori Kawasaki left early against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday after straining his left hamstring. He is day-to-day.

RHP Drew Hutchinson (6-7, 3.86 ERA) is expected to start on Saturday for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. He struck out 10 and retired the first 14 batters on July 1 in beating the Milwaukee Brewers.

DH Adam Lind will likely return from the 15-day disabled list in 2-to-3 weeks, according to the Toronto Star, from a non-displaced fracture near his right big toe after fouling a ball off in Baltimore on June 14. The injury was expected to require 6-to-8 weeks to heal but a recent examination revealed unexpected progress.

RF Nolan Reimold left in the fourth inning on Friday after straining his left calf against the Tampa Bay Rays. Reimold had singled and moved to third on a walk and a fielder’s choice when he beckoned Blue Jays staff from the dugout. He left quickly, without discussion or assistance and was replaced by Darin Mastrioianni. Reimold is day-to-day.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.