OF Anthony Gose was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday and went 1-for-3 with an RBI in the Blue Jays’ loss to the Rays at Tropicana Field. Gose flew to Florida at 6:45 a.m. ET Saturday and started in right field. The 23-year-old outfielder was batting .229 in 44 games for the Blue Jays before his call-up. Gose is unlikely to start Sunday’s first-half finale against left-handed ace David Price.

RHP Drew Hutchison issued a career-high five walks and threw 113 pitches, one shy of his career high, as he fell to 6-8 with a loss to the Rays on Saturday at Tropicana Field. It all fell apart in the sixth inning when Hutchison threw 32 pitches while retiring only one of the five batters he faced. He issued a nine-pitch, bases-loaded walk to rookie Cole Figueroa, the last batter he faced, and LHP J.A. Happ allowed all three inherited runners to score. In all, Hutchison allowed six runs and six hits while striking out seven in 5 1/3 innings and called the sixth inning “embarrassing.”

C Dioner Navarro was the only Blue Jays player with a multi-hit game in Saturday’s 10-3 loss to the Rays at Tropicana Field, going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI single. Navarro is batting .282 (55-for-195) with 31 RBIs against right-handed pitchers this season compared with .212 (18-for-85) and six RBIs against lefties.

OF Nolan Reimold was placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday with a strained left calf. Reimold sustained the injury while running the bases in the fourth inning of Friday night’s series-opening 8-5 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field. He pulled up limping while running from second to third base on a groundout. The Jays claimed Reimold, 30, off waivers from the Orioles on Sunday and Reimold had played in four games for Toronto. The injury-plagued Reimold has played in only 60 major-league games since the start of 2012.