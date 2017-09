RHP Deck McGuire was designated for assignment on Thursday. The move was made to make room on the roster after the Blue Jays claimed LHP Brad Mills off waivers from Oakland.

LHP Brad Mills was claimed by the Toronto Blue Jays from the Oakland Athletics. The 29-year-old had a 1.56 ERA in 75 innings in Triple-A before making three starts for the A‘s, where he went 1-1 with a 4.41 ERA.