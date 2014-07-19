RHP Chad Jenkins was returned on option to Triple-A Buffalo to make room on the 25-man roster for LHP Brad Mills, who was claimed on waivers from Oakland on Thursday. Jenkins is 0-1, 3.72 ERA, in 15 relief appearances with the Blue Jays.

RHP Deck McGuire, a first-round draft pick by Toronto in 2010, was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for LHP Brad Mills, who was claimed off waivers on Thursday from Oakland. McGuire was 6-9, 4.21, in 20 starts split evenly between Double-A New Hampshire and Triple-A Buffalo this season.

INF Munenori Kawasaki was 2-for-4 with a double in Friday’s 5-1 loss to Texas to extend his hitting streak to six games. He is batting .417 (10-for-24) in those games.

RHP Marcos Stroman will make his 14th outing of the season and his ninth start. It will be his first outing since July 9, when he allowed eight hits, six runs (five earned) and one walk while striking out four in 3 2/3 innings. He retired his first four batters but an error by SS Jose Reyes in the second seemed to change his whole outing. The Angels went on to score two runs in the inning, one in the third and three in the fourth before he departed. He has never faced the Rangers.

RHP Aaron Sanchez, the Blue Jays’ top minor-league prospect, started to work out of the bullpen at Triple-A Buffalo. He will be given a few more outings as a reliever with the idea of calling him up to Toronto to use him from the bullpen. It also is a way of controlling the 22-year-old’s innings.

SS Jose Reyes was 0-for-5 in Friday’s 5-1 loss to the Rangers to snap a nine-game hitting streak. He was 15-for-40 (.375) in those games.

LHP Brad Mills was claimed off waivers from the Oakland Athletics on Thursday. Room was cleared on the 40-man roster for him when RHP Deck McGuire was designated for assignment. RHP Chad Jenkins was returned on option to Triple-A Buffalo to make room for him on the 25-man roster. Mills, a fourth-round draft choice by Toronto in 2007, will be used in long relief and that will give RHP Todd Redmond a chance to pitch later in the game. Mills has made five career relief appearances, all with Toronto, with the most recent coming Sept. 13, 2011 at Boston. Mills, 29, has a career record of 4-4 with a 6.98 ERA in the majors. He signed with Milwaukee before this season and pitched to a 4-2 record and a 1.56 ERA for Triple-A Nashville. Mills was acquired by Oakland for cash considerations in June, and he went 1-1 with a 4.41 ERA for the A‘s.