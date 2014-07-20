INF Munenori Kawasaki was 1-for-5 with an RBI in a 4-1 win over the Texas Rangers. He extended his hitting streak to a career-best seven games. He is 11-for-29 (.379) in that span.

RF Jose Bautista took ground balls at third base Saturday before Toronto’s 4-1 win over Texas. He has played there in the past but in recent seasons has played mostly in right field. Manager John Gibbons said there were no plans to use him at third but he could find himself there if the occasion arose. Regular 3B Brett Lawrie is out with a broken finger. Bautista, who is still having some problems with a hamstring injury suffered on June 22, was used as designated hitter Saturday. “It’s not ideal,” Gibbons said. “He’s still guarding it a little bit. He needs to a little bit. But I don’t think he’s far from 100 percent.”

LHP Mark Buehrle is looking for his first win since June 1. Since then he is 0-5 with a 3.60 ERA in seven starts and the team is 2-5. The Blue Jays have scored 21 runs, including two games in which they were shut out, and 15 of the runs came in two games. Buehrle was the winning pitcher in Toronto’s 4-2 win at Texas on May 17, allowing seven hits and two runs in 6 2/3 innings. In 23 career games (20 starts) against the Rangers, he is 13-5 with a 3.12 ERA.

RHP Casey Janssen has not been available for the first two game since the All-Star break because of an illness picked up during a trip to the Dominican Republic during the break. He lost seven pounds and has had intravenous treatment. He hopes to the ready to pitch Sunday. LHP Aaron Loup picked up the save Saturday in a 4-1 win over the Rangers. “It got me pretty good the other night,” Janssen said. “I was a little better (Saturday) but still a little weak. But hopefully I’ll be back at it (Sunday).”

CF Colby Rasmus was 2-for-4 and recorded his first stolen base since June 28, 2012. His bunt single with two outs in the fifth inning riled Texas RHP Colby Lewis, who had words for Rasmus. “He was letting me know that he didn’t like me bunting right there,” Rasmus said. “I‘m just trying to help my team and he didn’t like that -- so sorry about it. I‘m not here to try to please the other side. I‘m here to help my team and I have an opportunity where I could and I took advantage of it.” Said Lewis: “You’ve got a situation where there’s two outs, you’re up by two runs, he had gotten a hit earlier in the game off me, we’re playing the shift and he laid down a bunt basically for average, and he didn’t steal within the first two pitches to put himself in scoring position. That, to me, tells me he’s solely looking out for himself and looking out for batting average, and I didn’t appreciate it.”