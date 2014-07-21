INF Munenori Kawasaki was 2-for-5 with an RBI in Sunday’s 9-6 win over the Texas Rangers to extend his career-best hitting streak to eight games. He is 13-for-34 (.382) in that span. He is batting .378 (14-for-37) against teams from the AL West this season.

RHP Drew Hutchison will make his 20th start of the season on Monday in the opener of a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre. In his final start before the All-Star on July 12, he allowed six hits, five walks and six runs while striking out seven in 5 1/3 innings in a 10-3 loss to Tampa Bay. He is 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA in two career starts against the Red Sox, including one this season.

LHP Mark Buehrle picked off two runners in the Blue Jays’ 9-6 win over the Rangers, 1B Chris Gimenez in the third inning and OF Daniel Robertson in the sixth. The last time he picked off two runners in a game was July 17, 2010. He is five shy of tying LHP Andy Pettitte for most career pickoffs (103). Buehrle, who did not factor in the decision, allowed five runs in six innings and has not won since June 1, a span of eight starts. It was the second time this season he has allowed five or more earned runs in a start.

1B Edwin Encarnacion (right quadriceps strain) has started swinging off a tee. “Again, we haven’t set a timeline or timetable,” GM Alex Anthopoulos said before Sunday’s 96 win over the Rangers. “Just in speaking with our training staff, they wouldn’t be surprised if these guys (Encarnacion and DH Adam Lind) have a chance to get into rehab games by the weekend.”

DH Adam Lind (right foot fracture) has had the walking cast removed and is swinging off a tee, according to GM Alex Anthopoulos. “Lind’s going to swing with a little more authority (Sunday),” Anthopoulos said. “But again, for everything’s he’s done, he’s got no symptoms at all, no pain. It’s obviously a great sign.”

3B Brett Lawrie (fractured right index finger) has started to take ground balls and is about ready to begin swinging a bat. “He took ground balls and threw just to see how it felt and it felt better, it felt okay,” general manager Alex Anthopoulos said before Sunday’s 9-6 win over the Rangers. “From what I’ve been told, it’s about getting his grip strength back. And he may potentially swing a bat (Monday). We’re not sure yet. He is about ready to start swinging. It’s just a matter of swinging to his tolerance and making sure the stability holds up. He’s certainly moving in the right direction.” No date has been set for Lawrie’s return.