INF Munenori Kawasaki went 0-for-4 in a 14-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Monday to snap his career-best eight-game hitting streak. He batted .382 (13-for-34) during that span. He has hit in 16 of 21 games since June 23 and is batting .320 (24-for-75) in that period.

RHP Drew Hutchison allowed a home run for only the second time in seven starts Monday in Toronto’s 14-1 loss to the Red Sox. He allowed nine hits and six runs in 2 2/3 innings, the shortest start of his career when an injury was not involved. His shortest start was two-thirds of an inning June 15, 2012, against Philadelphia when he left the game with an elbow injury that led to Tommy John surgery. He began Monday’s game with a 1-2-3 first. “He started out good that first inning,” manager John Gibbons said. “I thought Hutch looked really good. Then they didn’t miss many of them. He had tough time getting anything going with his breaking ball, spiked a lot of them, yanked a lot of them, then they beat him around a little bit.”

LHP Rob Rasmussen, 25, was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo before Monday’s game with the Red Sox after RHP Sergio Santos was designated for assignment. This is Rasmussen’s third stint this season with the Blue Jays, and he is 0-0 with a 4.32 ERA in eight relief outings. In 25 outings at Buffalo, he was 1-1 with one save and a 2.61 ERA. Rasmussen allowed one hit and no runs while striking out three in 2 1/3 innings of relief Monday against Boston.

RHP Aaron Sanchez threw his second relief outing for Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, and he soon could be working out of the bullpen with the Blue Jays. The Blue Jays look at the 22-year-old as a top-of-the rotation starter some day, perhaps even their ace of the future. “We really felt he started to turn the corner as a starter,” GM Alex Anthopoulos said. “I’ve seen three of his last five starts, and I think he’s ready right now if we needed him to start a game up here. He’s really made tremendous strides.”

RHP Sergio Santos was designated for assignment before Monday’s game, and LHP Rob Rasmussen was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to take his place in the bullpen. Santos, 31, appeared in 24 games with the Blue Jays and was 0-2 with a 7.78 ERA and five saves. He was on the disabled list May 15-June 10 with an elbow problem. GM Alex Anthopoulos said Santos was placed on waivers Monday. “One, he’s out of options,” Anthopoulos said, “so we don’t have a choice from that standpoint, that’s just a formality. He hasn’t thrown well, clearly some guys are being used more than him right now, and the only way to get out of this funk is to pitch. But it’s hard to find a spot for him right now, certainly not a long guy, and he’s not going to be used late in the game.” If Santos clears waivers, he would be assigned to Buffalo. In parts of three seasons with the Blue Jays, Santos is 1-4 with eight saves and a 4.83 ERA.

LHP J.A. Happ will make his 14th start of the season, and 18th appearance overall, on Tuesday in the second game of a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre. He is looking for his first win since June 26, when he pitched 7 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox. In three outings since -- including two starts -- he is 0-1 with an 8.25 ERA. In his most recent start, July 7, he took the loss after allowing seven hits and five runs in 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels. He allowed three hits and two runs in two-thirds of an inning in a relief appearance on July 12 at Tampa Bay. He is 2-2 with a 5.33 ERA in six games, including five starts, in his career against the Red Sox.