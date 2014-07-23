OF Darin Mastroianni was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. He batted .116 with one homer and two RBIs in 21 games with the Blue Jays. He was claimed off waivers on April 22 from the Minnesota Twins. He was called up from Triple-A on June 12, returned to Buffalo on June 14 and recalled again June 28.

2B Ryan Goins was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo and was 1-for-4 with an RBI on Tuesday in a 7-3 win over the Boston Red Sox. Goins opened the season with the Blue Jays but was sent to Buffalo after batting .150 with one homer and one RBI in 24 games. At Buffalo, the 26-year-old left-handed hitter hit .285 with 27 RBIs. Manager John Gibbons said Goins will see “a lot of time” at second base and could spell SS Jose Reyes.

RHP Aaron Sanchez, 22, has been called up from Triple-A Buffalo to work out of the bullpen for his first major-league experience. Sanchez, the 34th pick in the 2010 draft, is looked upon as a possible ace and has been brought along very slowly. “He’s here to help us, not just to be here,” manager John Gibbons said. “And we think he will. You all know what kind of an arm he has. It’s his first time here, but we plan on using him. We won’t baby him, but we’ll keep an eye on him.” Gibbons said they would try to keep him on a two-inning limit.

RHP R.A. Dickey will make his 22nd start of the season Wednesday. He has a 3.54 ERA over his past seven starts but has a record of 1-6 in that span. His most recent win was July 8 at Los Angeles, where he held the Angels to four hits over seven innings in a 4-0 win. Dickey held the Red Sox to five hits and one run in 6 1/3 innings on April 27 in a 7-1 win at Toronto. In his career, he is 3-3 with a 4.85 ERA in 12 games, including six starts, against the Red Sox.

RHP Esmil Rogers had his contract selected from Triple-A Buffalo. The 28-year-old long reliever takes the place of LHP Brad Mills, who was designated for assignment after allowing eight runs in two innings on Monday. Rogers began the season with Toronto and, after going 0-0 with a 6.97 ERA in 16 relief appearances, was assigned to Buffalo on May 24. He was 2-2 with a 3.14 ERA in 12 games, including seven starts, with Buffalo.

C Erik Kratz, a right-handed hitter, was demoted to Triple-A Buffalo. “I don’t think we face a left-hander until we return to Boston next week,” manager John Gibbons said. Kratz hit .198 with three homers and 10 RBIs in 34 games. Kratz is Toronto’s best catcher against the running game. He has thrown out 27.8 percent (5 of 18) of basestealers; the team average is 15.4 percent.

LHP Brad Mills was designated for assignment on Tuesday after allowing seven hits and eight runs over two innings in a 14-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Monday. It was his only appearance this season with the Blue Jays, who claimed him off waivers from Oakland on July 17. He was 1-1 with a 4.41 ERA in three starts with Oakland. His ERA soared to 7.85 with his outing on Monday.