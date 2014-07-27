RHP Drew Hutchison ended a three-game losing streak by allowing two runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings Saturday against the Yankees. He threw 89 pitches and lowered his road ERA to 2.96 as compared with a 7.71 ERA in eight home starts.

OF Jose Bautista made his fourth start at first base and was on base four times Saturday against the yankees. He doubled, had two walks and was hit by a pitch. Bautista has been on base in six of eight appearances during the weekend series.

1B Edwin Encarnacion was hoping to return before or by July 31 but suffered a setback when swinging the bat Friday at the team’s training complex in Dunedin, Fla. The Blue Jays do not have a timetable for his return, but it doesn’t seem likely that he will return on this road trip.

1B Edwin Encarnacion (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. An MRI revealed a strain but no significant damage. He started riding a stationary bike and swinging off a tee the weekend of July 19-20. He began taking swings at the team’s training site in Dunedin, Fla., but tweaked the quad on July 25. The Blue Jays said there is not a timetable to resume baseball activity.

C Dioner Navarro batted cleanup for the fourth time this season and had three hits on Saturday against the Yankees. It was Navarro’s fourth three-hit game of the season. Since the All-Star break, he is batting .375 (12-for-32).

LHP J.A. Happ was the last winning pitcher for Toronto at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 29, 2012, and he will make his eighth career start against the Yankees on Sunday afternoon. Happ is 2-2 with a 5.22 ERA in seven career starts against the Yankees. Since beating the Yankees, Happ is 0-2 with a 5.09 ERA in four starts and 0-1 with a 5.56 ERA at Yankee Stadium. Happ was 4-1 through is first five starts after being moved from the bullpen but is 4-4 with a 5.23 ERA in his last 10 outings.