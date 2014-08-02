FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
August 3, 2014 / 2:08 AM / 3 years ago

Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Dioner Navarro finished 1-for-3 and drove in the lone Blue Jays run with a sacrifice fly in the first inning. Navarro has hit safely in 14 of 18 games dating to July 8, batting .352 (25-for-71) with three home runs and 13 RBIs over that span.

LF Melky Cabrera extended his hitting streak to nine games with a single in the first inning. Cabrera scored and added a walk in the third inning. Cabrera completed July batting .356 with eight doubles, one triple, three home runs and a .956 on-base percentage in 26 games.

LHP J.A. Happ allowed one run on three hits and two walks with six strikeouts over seven innings against his former team. He did not allow a baserunner until Astros DH Chris Carter reached with on an infield single with two outs in the fourth inning. Carter has worked at least seven innings five times this season and is 2-0 with a 2.04 ERA in three stars against the Astros.

INF Brett Lawrie is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at high-Class A Dunedin. Lawrie, batting .244/.299/.419 with 12 home runs and 38 RBIs, was placed on the 15-day disabled list on June 23 with a fractured right index finger.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.