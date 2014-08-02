C Dioner Navarro finished 1-for-3 and drove in the lone Blue Jays run with a sacrifice fly in the first inning. Navarro has hit safely in 14 of 18 games dating to July 8, batting .352 (25-for-71) with three home runs and 13 RBIs over that span.

LF Melky Cabrera extended his hitting streak to nine games with a single in the first inning. Cabrera scored and added a walk in the third inning. Cabrera completed July batting .356 with eight doubles, one triple, three home runs and a .956 on-base percentage in 26 games.

LHP J.A. Happ allowed one run on three hits and two walks with six strikeouts over seven innings against his former team. He did not allow a baserunner until Astros DH Chris Carter reached with on an infield single with two outs in the fourth inning. Carter has worked at least seven innings five times this season and is 2-0 with a 2.04 ERA in three stars against the Astros.

INF Brett Lawrie is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at high-Class A Dunedin. Lawrie, batting .244/.299/.419 with 12 home runs and 38 RBIs, was placed on the 15-day disabled list on June 23 with a fractured right index finger.