RF Jose Bautista delivered a run-scoring double off Astros LHP Brett Oberholtzer in the second inning on Saturday and reached base safely for the 96th time in 105 starts this season. He has reached base safely in 12 consecutive games dating to July 22 and has eight extra-base hits (four doubles and four homers) during that span.

RHP R.A. Dickey allowed five earned runs for the second time this season against the Astros on Saturday. Dickey has allowed more than nine hits only once this season (10 on May 29 against the Royals) and has surrendered more than five earned runs just once, serving up six runs in his first start of 2014 against the Rays.

LF Melky Cabrera extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a bunt single in the first inning of Saturday’s game. Cabrera finished 1-for-4 and is batting .366 (15-for-41) during his streak. He has hit safely in 34 of 41 games since June 17.

LHP Brett Cecil surrendered a pair of home runs in the eighth inning against Astros C Jason Castro and Astros 1B Jon Singleton on Saturday night. Those marked the first homers Cecil has allowed this season and the first since Aug. 14, 2013, against the Boston Red Sox (Mike Napoli). The last homer Cecil allowed to a left-handed hitter came against Jim Thome on June 17, 2012.