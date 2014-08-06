RHP Drew Hutchison will get the ball for Wednesday’s contest against the Orioles, coming off a dud against the Astros. Hutchison was touched up for four runs on six hits over three innings -- the second-shortest start of his season -- in the no-decision. It’s a tough matchup for the 23-year-old, who will be facing the first-place Orioles at home, where he has pitched much worse than on the road this season -- although he has fared well against Baltimore. Hutchison is 2-5 with a 7.71 ERA at Rogers Centre compared to a 5-4 record and 3.27 ERA on the road. In three starts against the Orioles, however, he has a 0.95 ERA over 19 innings.

CF Colby Rasmus blasted his 15th homer of the season in Tuesday’s 9-3 loss to the Orioles at Rogers Centre. Rasmus hit a two-run shot in the fourth inning off Baltimore starter Bud Norris and it was his fourth against the division rivals, his most vs. any team this season. The 27-year-old reached the 15-homer plateau for the third consecutive season but is hitting just .219 with a .280 on-base percentage. It’s not the type of year Rasmus was looking for heading into free agency.

INF Steve Tolleson was placed on the paternity list Tuesday, which allowed the Blue Jays to activate 2B/3B Brett Lawrie off the disabled list without having to send anyone down to the minors. Toronto has been using Tolleson in a platoon role, starting him vs. left-handers, in a move which has paid off for the club. Tolleson is hitting a robust .341/.396/.549 vs. southpaws, with all three of his homers coming against them. Based on MLB rules, Tolleson can’t miss more than three games. Being out of options -- meaning he would have to clear waivers to be sent to the minors -- will likely secure him a spot on Toronto’s 25-man roster when he returns.

2B/3B Brett Lawrie, in his first game back off the disabled list, left Tuesday’s series opener against the Orioles with lower back tightness. Lawrie, who was out since June 23 with a fractured right index finger, will receive an MRI Wednesday and is considered day-to-day. The 24-year-old singled in his first at-bat but left shortly after with the bad back, which had been bothering him for the majority of the game, he said. Manager John Gibbons said he doesn’t believe the injury is serious, and neither does Lawrie. The club is crossing its fingers that Lawrie will be able to play soon. ”Hopefully it’s not too bad, said Blue Jays left-hander Mark Buehrle. “From hearing him talk a little bit, it doesn’t seem like it’s going to be too long. It’s frustrating.”