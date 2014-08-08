RHP Neil Wagner, on Triple-A Buffalo’s disabled list since June 3 due to a right forearm strain, made his first rehab appearance Thursday in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League. He allowed a home run to the only batter he faced.

LHP Rob Rasmussen was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to fill the roster vacancy created when INF Brett Lawrie went on the disabled list. Rasmussen did not pitch in the Blue Jays’ 2-1 loss to Baltimore on Thursday. After the game, he was returned to Buffalo to make room for INF Steve Tolleson, who was reinstated from the paternity list. Rasmussen is 0-0 with a 3.18 ERA in 10 relief appearances with Toronto this season. At Buffalo, he is 1-1 with a 3.24 ERA and one save in 27 relief outings.

1B Edwin Encarnacion (right quadriceps strain) returned from a minor setback in his rehabilitation in Dunedin, Fla., and he is poised to rejoin the Blue Jays at some time next week. “They said he looked outstanding (Thursday) at first base,” GM Alex Anthopoulos said Thursday. “Right now we don’t expect to have to protect him (by using him as designated hitter). The running is the issue, the explosive movements. I think that’s what he might need to protect. If he’s hitting a chopper down the third base line and he’s really trying to sprint down the line or he’s trying to stretch an extra-base hit and things like that. First base, those quick, explosive movements, diving, this and that, they don’t seem to have any concerns.”

RHP R.A. Dickey will start the opening game of a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers at Rogers Centre on Friday. It will be his 25th start of the season. He has pitched at least six innings in his past 10 starts, posting a 3.82 ERA and an opponents’ batting average of .238, but he is only 3-7 during that span. He is 2-5 with a 4.45 ERA in 12 career games, including nine starts, against the Orioles. He is 0-1 with a 3.55 ERA in two starts this season against Baltimore.

LF Melky Cabrera, who started at designated hitter Thursday in Toronto’s 2-1 loss to the Orioles, was unable to continue after being hit on the right elbow in the first inning on a pith by RHP Miguel Gonzalez. Cabrera was able run the bases but was replaced by PH Nolan Reimold in the third. “He got him pretty good,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “He’s got a nice welt and seam marks on his arm. It just locked up on him when he was trying to hit underneath the stands there. He wasn’t going to be able to give us a good effort, anyway.”

DH Adam Lind (right foot fracture) went 2-for-2 with two doubles while playing in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Thursday in his first rehab game. He could be ready to return for a three-game series that opens in Seattle on Monday. “I spoke to him two days ago, I was just asking about his timing at the plate,” GM Alex Anthopoulos said Thursday. “He mentioned to me, he says he didn’t feel that he was going to need a whole lot of rehab games. He just felt his timing was there. ... His big thing was more velocity. He said he was seeing the ball great, he was hitting the ball very, very hard. ... He feels he’s really close. I think Adam is days away. We’re expecting by Monday he should be good to go, assuming he doesn’t have any problems.”

INF Steve Tolleson was reinstated from the three-day paternity list after the Blue Jays’ 2-1 loss to the Orioles on Thursday. Tolleson went on the paternity list Tuesday when his wife gave birth. Tolleson is batting .246/.313/.392 with three homers and 13 RBIs in 73 games with Toronto this season.

3B Brett Lawrie (strained left oblique) was placed back on the 15-day disabled list Thursday. He just returned from the DL on Tuesday after recovering from a broken right index finger, and he played for the first time since June 22. He played only three innings (1-for-1) against the Orioles on Tuesday before leaving the game with lower back tightness. An MRI showed the oblique strain, an injury that usually takes from three to six weeks to heal. GM Alex Anthopoulos said he is not expecting Lawrie to return until September. Lawrie also suffered a strained left oblique in 2013 while diving for a ball during an exhibition game with Team Canada in preparation for the World Baseball Classic, but Anthopoulos said this is a different injury.