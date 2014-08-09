RHP Marcus Stroman will get the ball for Saturday’s contest against the Tigers, looking to bounce back from the shortest outing of his young career. Stroman lasted just three innings and was tagged for five runs on seven hits in a loss to the Astros. The 23-year-old has otherwise been a major addition to Toronto’s rotation since joining it at the end of May. Stroman has a 3.49 ERA and 3.78 strikeout-to-walk ratio and has gone six-plus innings in nine of his 12 starts. The rookie will face the Tigers for the first time in his career.

LF Melky Cabrera (right elbow) was back in the lineup for Friday’s series opener against the Tigers -- a 5-4 loss -- after exiting Thursday’s contest early. Cabrera was forced to leave three innings into the game after getting hit by a pitch on his elbow. He had X-rays, which came back negative, but had major swelling to the area. The left fielder went 1-for-5 in Friday’s loss and has hit safely in 18 of his last 22 games.

RHP Casey Janssen blew his third save of the season in Friday’s 5-4 loss to the Tigers. With the Blue Jays up 4-2 in the ninth, Janssen allowed back-to-back homers, which gave the Tigers a lead they would hold on to. It marked the first time Janssen has allowed two homers in the same game since July 2010. He said his arm and stuff felt good, but that the Tigers simply made him pay

1B/DH Adam Lind (foot/back) was scratched from his second rehab appearance with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Blue Jays after experiencing back tightness. Lind went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles in his first rehab game since fracturing his right foot, an injury that has kept him out of Toronto’s lineup since July 7. The 31-year-old has a history of back issues, but the team doesn’t believe this is anything serious or something that will delay his return. “Don’t think it’s a big deal,” manager John Gibbons said. Lind is expected to rejoin the Blue Jays after the club’s weekend series against the Tigers.