RF Jose Bautista has reached base safely in 18 consecutive games after hitting a two-out single off Detroit Tigers right-hander Max Scherzer in the first inning of Saturday’s 3-2 win.

LHP Mark Buehrle will get the ball for Sunday’s series finale against the Tigers, trying to help the Blue Jays take the series.

1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion (right quadriceps strain) began a rehab assignment with Single-A Dunedin on Saturday.

LF Melky Cabrera recorded his 44th multi-hit game of the season in Saturday’s 3-2 victory and became the second player in the majors to reach 150 hits this season.

1B/DH Adam Lind (right foot) probably will be activated off the disabled list for the Blue Jays’ series opener against the Seattle Mariners on Monday.