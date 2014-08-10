FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Treasury Markets
August 11, 2014 / 12:21 AM / 3 years ago

Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RF Jose Bautista has reached base safely in 18 consecutive games after hitting a two-out single off Detroit Tigers right-hander Max Scherzer in the first inning of Saturday’s 3-2 win.

LHP Mark Buehrle will get the ball for Sunday’s series finale against the Tigers, trying to help the Blue Jays take the series.

1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion (right quadriceps strain) began a rehab assignment with Single-A Dunedin on Saturday.

LF Melky Cabrera recorded his 44th multi-hit game of the season in Saturday’s 3-2 victory and became the second player in the majors to reach 150 hits this season.

1B/DH Adam Lind (right foot) probably will be activated off the disabled list for the Blue Jays’ series opener against the Seattle Mariners on Monday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.