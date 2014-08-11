RHP Chad Jenkins pitched shutout ball over the final six innings of the 19-inning game and earned the win. He showed that he should be in consideration for at least some spot starts instead of being shuffled off the Triple-A Buffalo because he conveniently has options left. The outing was his longest of the season, at Toronto or Buffalo.

INF Danny Valencia had a walk and two hits against Detroit LHP David Price in Toronto’s 6-5, 19-inning, win over the Tigers. He is batting .706 (12-for-17) against Price in his career. He has had at least one hit in eight of his 11 games since joining the Blue Jays after a trade with the Royals last month.

RHP Drew Hutchison starts Monday in Seattle when the Blue Jays play the opener of a three-game series. Hutchison is coming off an impressive start against the Orioles in which he allowed one hit -- a home run -- and one walk in 8 2/3 innings during a 5-1 win. In four starts since the All-Star break, he is 2-1 with a 5.57 ERA. He has never faced the Mariners.

2B Ryan Goins was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo after Sunday’s 19-inning game. He was batting .197 with one homer and 11 RBIs in 42 game with Toronto this season but plays excellent defense at second base and also can play well at shortstop. His stay at Triple-A should not be long. He should be back by Sept. 1 at the latest.

1B Edwin Encarnacion (right quadriceps strain) started his rehab assignment by going 1-for-3 Saturday as the designated hitter and leadoff man in high Class A Dunedin’s 2-1 loss to Tampa. Dunedin’s scheduled game was postponed Sunday. Encarnacion might return to the Blue Jays this week.

SS Jose Reyes went 4-for-9 Sunday in Toronto’s 6-5, 19-inning win over the Tigers. He has hit safely in 21 consecutive games against Detroit. It was his second four-hit game this season, his third as a Blue Jay and the 29th of his career.

LHP Brad Mills had his contract selected from Triple-A Buffalo to provide a fresh arm after the bullpen was used up Sunday. After defeating the Detroit Tigers 6-5 in 19 innings on Sunday, emptying their bullpen in the process, the Blue Jays need some pitching help. In his only appearance this season with the Blue Jays, he allowed seven hits and eight runs over two innings. Toronto claimed him off waivers from Oakland on July 17. He was 1-1 with a 4.41 ERA in three starts with the A‘s. He is 5-2 with a 1.56 ERA in 17 games (15 starts) between Triple-A Nashville and Buffalo this season.