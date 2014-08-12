RF Jose Bautista homered for the eighth time since July 1 on Monday, when he took Seattle RHP Felix Hernandez deep for a solo shot in the fourth. Baustista went 1-for-2 in the Blue Jays’ 11-1 loss.

DH Melky Cabrera went 0-for-4 Monday, one day after reaching base eight times in a 19-inning game against Detroit. In the marathon contest against Detroit, Cabrera went 3-for-5 with five walks.

LHP J.A. Happ, who starts Tuesday against the Mariners, had a rough outing the last time he pitched in Seattle. He allowed six earned runs on seven hits over four innings in a 9-7 loss last August. Happ has significantly better splits against left-handed hitters this season, which probably would have worked in his favor had he faced the Mariners earlier in the season. Near the trade deadline, Seattle added three right-handed bats and promoted right-handed-hitting SS Chris Taylor from Triple-A.

CF Colby Rasmus doubled in his first at-bat against Seattle RHP Felix Hernandez, a pitcher he has hit well in his career. Rasmus went 2-for-3 against Hernandez on Monday and now has a career batting average of .700 (7-for-10) against the Mariners ace.

LHP Brad Mills was called up from Triple-A Buffalo after Sunday’s game, adding another arm to an overworked bullpen that threw 15 2/3 innings of relief in the 19-inning win over Detroit. Mills was a starter in the minors but was called up to be used in long relief, and his Monday outing didn’t go well. Mills replaced starter Drew Hutchison in the sixth and allowed five earned runs over 2 1/3 innings. He was designated for assignment after the game. In two appearances with Toronto this season, Mills has a 27.00 ERA.