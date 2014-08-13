RHP Neil Wagner, who was pitching for Triple-A Buffalo in the Blue Jays’ farm system, is scheduled to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery. Wagner pitched in 10 games out of the bullpen for the Blue Jays this season, with an ERA of 8.100.

1B Edwin Encarnacion (strained quad) moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, and he hit a second-inning grand slam. He could return to the Blue Jays’ lineup by the end of the week.

RHP R.A. Dickey has made only one start in Seattle since pitching the 2008 season with the Mariners. He allowed just one run over 7 2/3 innings of work in a win at Safeco Field last August. Dickey is scheduled to return to the mound for Wednesday’s start at Seattle.

LF Melky Cabrera was back on the hitting track Tuesday, when he went 2-for-4 and drove in a run. Cabrera now has multiple hits in 23 of his past 48 starts.

1B/DH Adam Lind was activated from the 15-day disabled list before Tuesday’s game. Lind went 0-for-3 but had a key sacrifice fly to score a run in the eighth inning that pulled the Blue Jays within 5-3 before they lost 6-3 to Seattle.

LHP Brad Mills, called up from Triple-A when the Blue Jays were desperate for bullpen help after Sunday’s 19-inning game, was designated for assignment. He gave up five earned runs off three hits and three walks over 2 1/3 innings of work in an 11-1 loss to Seattle on Monday night. Seven of the first eight hitters Mills faced reached base, yet manager John Gibbons left him out there because the Toronto bullpen had no rested arms.