RHP Chad Jenkins was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday following the Blue Jays’ 11-5 loss to the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. Jenkins was forced into the game in the first inning in relief of starter Marcus Stroman and allowed one run on five hits in 2 2/3 innings.

CF Anthony Gose was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday in order to make room on the 25-man active roster for the return of 1B Edwin Encarnacion. The speedy 24-year-old Gose hit .234 in 175 at-bats, and stole 14 bases in 18 attempts. He gave manager John Gibbons a late-inning defensive replacement with a lot of range in the outfield. He was selected for demotion solely because he was the only guy with an option left on his contract among those being considered. “It wasn’t an easy decision,” Gibbons said. “Gose helps you win in different ways.”

RHP Marcus Stroman had the shortest start of his young career on Friday night at U.S. Cellular Field, yielding five runs on five hits to the Chicago White Sox in just two-thirds of an inning in the Blue Jays’ 11-5 loss to start a three-game series. Stroman struggled with command, plunking SS Alexei Ramirez the next at-bat after a lead-off double by LF Alejandro De Aza and allowing three more hits to drive in the runs. It’s the second time in his past three outings that Stroman has gone three innings or less. He has an 8.65 ERA in those starts.

LHP Mark Buehrle (11-8, 3.31) will face his former team, the Chicago White Sox, on Saturday for the first time as the visiting pitcher at U.S. Cellular Field. Buehrle took the loss in a 4-0 defeat against the White Sox on June 29 in Toronto, in his only other outing against the team he started with and led to the World Series title in 2005. Since that outing, however, Buehrle is just 1-3 in seven starts with a 6.09 ERA. Opponents are batting .389 against him in that span.

1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion returned from the 15-day disabled list and was the Blue Jays’ designated hitter in a 11-5 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Friday night at U.S. Cellular Field. Encarnacion, who went on the DL July 6 with a strained right quadriceps muscle, went 0-for-4 in his first game back.