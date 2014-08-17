RHP Drew Hutchison (8-10, 4.60) is hoping to get back on the winning side of the ledger when he takes the mound for the Blue Jays on Sunday at U.S. Cellular Field in the series finale against the Chicago White Sox. Hutchison lost his most recent start Aug. 11 at the Seattle Mariners after allowing six runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. In his previous 10 starts, Hutchison is 3-6 with a 6.05 ERA. This will be his first career start and appearance against the White Sox.

LHP Mark Buehrle took the mound at U.S. Cellular Field on Saturday night for the first time in his career as the opposing team’s pitcher. Buehrle, who spent the first 12 seasons of his career with the Chicago White Sox, got back on the same mound where he made history by winning a World Series title, throwing a no-hitter and throwing a perfect game. The Blue Jays beat the White Sox 6-3, but Buehrle didn’t factor into the decision after lasting just 5 1/3 innings. He allowed three runs and hopes to get back to a point where he can stay in games longer.

1B Dan Johnson was sent on an injury-rehab assignment to Triple-A Buffalo by the Blue Jays on Saturday. Johnson, who was put on the 15-day disabled list on July 31 with a left hamstring strain, was hitting .235 with a home run and seven RBIs in 13 games for Toronto prior to the injury.

SS Jose Reyes extended his hitting streak to eight straight games by going 2-for-5 with a double in the Blue Jays’ 6-3 win against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday night at U.S. Cellular Field. Reyes is hitting .378 during the streak.

RHP Kyle Drabek was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday afternoon to fill the bullpen spot vacated by RHP Chad Jenkins, who was optioned to Buffalo on Friday night following the Blue Jays’ 11-5 loss to the Chicago White Sox. It’s Drabek’s first action in the major leagues this season. His last stint in Toronto was in 2013, when he posted a 7.71 ERA and 2.571 WHIP in three relief appearances before getting sent back to the minors. The former first-round pick of the Philadelphia Phillies in 2006 and 26-year-old son of former major-leaguer Doug Drabek holds a career record of 8-15 with a 5.37 ERA in 37 appearances (30 starts) split over four seasons. He began this season as a starter in Buffalo, but has since transitioned to the bullpen -- where’s he found some success.